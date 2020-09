Atlanta United’s next opponent: Miami

Manager: Diego Alonso.

Likely formation: 3-4-2-1.

xG: 12.8 (Atlanta’s is 10)

XGA: 12.8 (Atlanta’s is 15.7)

Actual goals scored: 9

Actual goals allowed: 14

Rodolfo Pizarro midfielder, three goals, 16 shots, six on target.

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, centerback, former Atlanta United player signed before MLS tournament.

Blaise Matuidi, midfielder, former Juventus standout.

Analysis: Miami is coming off a 2-1 loss to Orlando and, once again, the defeat came because of a defensive mistake. That has been the theme of Miami’s season: opponents are capitalizing on its mistake but it’s not capitalizing on its opponents. The closest it came to doing so was its 2-1 win against Atlanta United.

Miami’s starting 11 in its previous game:

31 G Luis Robles

5 D Nicolás Figal

3 D Andrés Reyes

26 D Leandro González Pirez

22 M Ben Sweat

13 M Victor Ulloa

8 M Blaise Matuidi

12 M Juan Agudelo

7 M Lewis Morgan

10 M Rodolfo Pizarro

19 F Robbie Robinson

