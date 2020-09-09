Atlanta United’s next opponent: Inter Miami

Likely formation: 3-4-2-1.

Stats that may interest you:

xG: 9.8 (Atlanta’s is 6.2)

xGa: 8.8 (Atlanta’s is 9.5)

Actual goals scored: 6

Actual goals allowed: 11

Key players: Rodolfo Pizarro midfielder, three goals, 13 shots, four on target.

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, centerback, former Atlanta United player signed before MLS tournament.

Julian Carranza, midfielder/forward, two goals, seven shots, four on target.

Analysis: Miami is coming off a 0-0 draw with Nashville. Miami’s Pizarro missed two gifted chances in the first half. Gonzalez Pirez has helped shore up Miami’s defense. Blaise Matuidi made his debut and was tidy in the midfield.

Atlanta United could consider itself lucky to have earned a draw in their previous meeting because it created few chances and put few shots on goal.

Atlanta United scratched out a point at Orlando with a late goal by Adam Jahn. We will see if that sparks the team to be more aggressive and courageous going forward.

Miami’s starting 11 in its previous game:

31 G Luis Robles

5 D Nicolás Figal

3 D Andrés Reyes

26 D Leandro González Pirez

22 D Ben Sweat

13 M Victor Ulloa

8 M Blaise Matuidi

12 M Juan Agudelo

7 M Lewis Morgan

10 M Rodolfo Pizarro

21 F Julián Carranza

