Atlanta United’s next opponent: Columbus

Last year's record: 38 points; 23 at home, 15 on the road.

Last year's meetings: 2-0 loss March 30 away and 3-1 loss Sept. 14 at home.

This year’s record: 3-0-1 with plus-7 goal difference.

Analysis: The Crew arguably had the two toughest games of anyone to start the season but did well with a 1-0 win against NYCFC at MAPFRE Stadium and a 1-1 draw at Seattle, the reigning league champs.

They kept rolling during the tournament with two convincing wins against Cincinnati and Red Bulls.

The team is very strong up the spine with the addition of former Atlanta United midfielder Darlington Nagbe and playmaker Lucas Zelarayan, as well as goalkeeper Eloy Room. Of course, Gyasi Zardes leads the front line.

This is a team that can control the ball and tempo, which is invaluable in a tournament format.

Some say the Crew don’t have depth, but it does with Fanendo Adi, Artur, Luis Diaz and Sebastian Berhalter, among others.

Columbus’ starting 11 in recent game:

Columbus Crew SCNew York Red Bulls

1 G Eloy Room, two shutouts in two games in tournament.

2 D Chris Cadden

4 D Jonathan Mensah

3 D Josh Williams

16 D Héctor Jiménez, one assist this season.

18 M Sebastian Berhalter

6 M Darlington Nagbe, failed to complete just one pass in win against Red Bulls.

7 M Pedro Santos, one assist this season.

10 M Lucas Zelarayán, who is second on the team with three goals and leads with two assists.

22 M Derrick Etienne

11 F Gyasi Zardes, who leads the team with four goals.