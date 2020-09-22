Atlanta United’s last 9 MLS games not too rocky of a road

Currently in 12th place in the Eastern Conference heading into Wednesday’s game against Dallas, Atlanta United will not face Philadelphia (7-2-3), NYCFC (5-5-2), Montreal (5-6-1) or New England (3-3-6), among the better teams in the conference, as it tries to finish among the top 10 and quality for the playoffs.

Instead, Atlanta United will face struggling D.C. United (featuring Julian Gressel) twice, Miami for the fourth time this season, Cincinnati for the fourth time, Red Bulls, Toronto, and Orlando two more times before finishing with Columbus, which leads the East, on Nov. 8.