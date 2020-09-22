X

Atlanta United’s last 9 MLS games not too rocky of a road

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) kicks the ball ahead of Miami midfielder Victor Ulloa (13) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) kicks the ball ahead of Miami midfielder Victor Ulloa (13) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s final nine games of the regular season were released by MLS on Tuesday, and the team may consider itself fortunate. A yet-to-be-disclosed limited number of supporters will be allowed in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch games after Oct. 11, which will include two home games.

Currently in 12th place in the Eastern Conference heading into Wednesday’s game against Dallas, Atlanta United will not face Philadelphia (7-2-3), NYCFC (5-5-2), Montreal (5-6-1) or New England (3-3-6), among the better teams in the conference, as it tries to finish among the top 10 and quality for the playoffs.

Instead, Atlanta United will face struggling D.C. United (featuring Julian Gressel) twice, Miami for the fourth time this season, Cincinnati for the fourth time, Red Bulls, Toronto, and Orlando two more times before finishing with Columbus, which leads the East, on Nov. 8.

The combined records of Atlanta United’s opponents in this final nine game stretch is 40-36-32. In the final 11 games the combined records are 47-45-39.

Atlanta United trails 10th-place Cincinnati by one point for the final spot in the East. It leads last place Chicago by two points.

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday vs. Dallas (5-2-4), 7 p.m., FSS

Sunday at Chicago (2-7-3), 7:30 p.m.,FSSE

Oct. 3 at D.C. United (2-5-5), 7 p.m., FSS

Oct. 7 vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSS

Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS

Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSS

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSS

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSS

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSS

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSS

