Atlanta United vs. Orlando: 4 things to watch

Here are four things to watch on Wednesday.

Orlando’s strength. Glass said the Lions have caused his teams problem because, for starters, it has quality players such as Nani, Chris Mueller and Daryl Dike.

Nani and Mueller, playing wide on the right and left, combined for two goals and an assist in the first game. Mueller has seven goals and six assists, and Nani four and five this season.

Dike, who scored a goal in the second meeting, is very strong. His hold-up play gives Mueller and Nani time to find seams in the defense. HIs passing gets the ball to them in dangerous spots.

“Orlando (wide) players like to go inside a lot,” Atlanta United fullback George Bello said. “Main thing is communication. Talking to players in front of us is key.”

It could be argued, based upon stats, that the Lions are outperforming expectations. It has scored 28 goals but has an expected goals of 20.9, according to fbref.com. It has allowed 16 with an expected goals against of 17.9.

Atlanta United improved. That loss to Orlando started a streak of six consecutive games without a win for the Five Stripes. The team is starting to find its form with two wins in its past three.

In the two wins against Dallas and D.C. United, Atlanta United played aggressively and was focused. It didn’t allow a goal within in the first 15 minutes of either game. In the loss at Chicago, it allowed a goal within the first five minutes.

Glass said the group is getting better at defending as a team.

“Comes down to focus,” Bello said. “If we are focused we can shut them down.”

Tougher defense. Atlanta United’s back line of Franco Escobar, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes and Bello didn’t hold back in tackles against D.C. United.

Glass said that was by design.

He said there were times this season that it felt like Atlanta United’s defenders didn’t want “to lay a glove” on an opponent.

The team committed 21 fouls against D.C. United but held the opponent to no shots on goal. It won four more tackles than did D.C. United.

“It has to continue in that vein for the rest of the season,” Glass said. “Sure there will be blips here and there. If you aren’t giving things away it’s difficult to score goals in this league.”

Jon Gallagher’s surge. Gallagher scored two goals in the win against D.C. United and now leads the team with three. If the Five Stripes are going to score, it seems likely that Gallagher will be involved.

Glass said the next step in his development will be to string together consecutive quality games of 60-90 minutes.

Glass cited Bello as an example of what should be next for Gallagher.

“George looks like a guy that can go 90 three times a week,” Glass said. “Your body gets used to it. Your desire to play grows too. You don’t want to come off.”

Moving the ball. A reason for Atlanta United’s better play on offense the past few games has been a focus on moving the ball more quickly. Central midfielder Emerson Hyndman has been one of the keys. He contributed two assists against D.C. United, both with quick passes. The team’s winning form has coincided with him starting the past three.

In the past three games he has contributed 14 shot-creating actions for teammates. He had a season-high six in the loss to Chicago and five against D.C. United. His previous high of four this season came in the draw against Orlando.

“We’ve been focusing on that quite a lot,” Hyndman said. “In the past two games it’s showed a bit more. Hopefully we can carry on doing that and improve on it.”

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS

Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

