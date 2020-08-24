Atlanta United injury report: Status of Barco, Meza still up in the air

Atlanta United hasn’t determined if Ezequiel Barco and Fernando Meza will be available for Wednesday’s MLS game at Miami.
Interim manager Stephen Glass on Monday declined to share any information about either player’s injury status.
Barco, a Designated Player, sustained a “knock” -- the only info from the team -- in a training session Friday. The injury prevented him from being selected as part of Saturday’s roster for the 2-0 win against Nashville. Either Brooks Lennon or Matheus Rossetto started in place of Barco in the midfield. Barco is tied for the team lead in goals (2).
Meza, a centerback, sustained an injury to his right leg late in the first half against Nashville. He was replaced at the start of the second half by Miles Robinson, who also was surprisingly excluded from the starting 11 for undisclosed reasons related to fitness. Glass said they expected a determination sometime Monday on Meza’s ability to be available for Wednesday. Meza, 30, has started each of the team’s six league games.
Atlanta United coming games
Wednesday at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
Aug. 29 vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)
Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
