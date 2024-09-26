Atlanta United has backup flight plan to Philadelphia amid Hurricane Helene

Atlanta United’s coaches have discussed Hurricane Helene-related scenarios for Saturday’s match at Philadelphia.
The team is scheduled to fly from Atlanta to Philadelphia on Friday. The team charter typically takes off at 2 p.m. when traveling to away matches. Saturday’s match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Subaru Park.
Interim manager Rob Valentino said Thursday that they have discussed staying on schedule, or pushing the flight to later in the day, which is when meteorologists are forecasting the rains to lessen. If a third scenario is needed, Valentino said the they will discuss it.
“We can’t make a plan without knowing what’s exactly going on,” Valentino said. “And then, like everything, we just approach it as it comes.”
Valentino agreed that being able to fly on charter flights rather than typical flights, something that MLS went to during the 2020 COVID-19 season, is a benefit. While the weather will affect whether the charter flight can take off as scheduled, the plane shouldn’t be affected by delayed flight segments that may precede it.
Atlanta United was able to get in a full training session Thursday at the team’s facility in Marietta.
Saturday’s match is important. Atlanta United is three points behind Philadelphia, which is the ninth and final playoff spot, with four matches remaining. Midfielder Bartosz Slisz described it a must-win match.
“We have only the four games left, and it’s our rival, the opponent, also in the table,” he said. “So we have to win this game if you want to play in the playoffs. So I’m fully motivated, and I hope also the whole team is.”
Injury updates. Striker Jamal Thiare will not be available for Saturday’s match because he is in concussion protocol, according to Valentino.
Thiare and a Red Bulls opponent collided during the second half in Saturday’s 2-2 draw. Both were examined by trainers, and both passed concussion tests and reentered the match.
Valentino said Thiare trained the next day and seemed fine, but after that began to experience headaches.
Also out for Saturday’s match will be winger Xande Silva (foot), fullback Ronald Hernandez (ankle) and goalkeeper Quentin Westberg (concussion protocol).
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0
March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1
March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0
March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0
March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0
April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1
April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1
May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup
May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2
May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0
May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1
May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup
May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0
May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1
June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2
June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2
June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1
June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1
July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2
July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1
July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0
July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1
July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup
Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0
Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0
Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0
Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2
Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
