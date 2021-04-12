Atlanta United, Alajuelense without key players

Atlanta United’s newest signing, Alan Franco, won’t be available for Tuesday’s game against Alajuelense in the second leg of their Champions League series at Kennesaw State because his visa is still being processed.
Additionally, manager Gabriel Heinze wouldn’t say who is available to start in goal, repeatedly saying only that there are two goalkeepers from which to choose, and that Alec Kann isn’t available. That leaves Ben Lundgaard, who is on the roster, and Atlanta United 2′s Rocco Rios Novo, who came in for Brad Guzan when he was given a red card late in the first half of last week’s 1-0 win. To be available to play Tuesday the team would have to sign Rios Novo to another four-day contract, which is what it did last week.
Alajuelense likely doesn’t care. At all.
The Costa Rican club is reportedly going to be without five key players because of COVID travel protocols. Those five players are reportedly midfielder Bryan Ruiz, midfielder Alexander Lopez, midfielder Johan Venegas, goalkeeper Leonel Moreira and fullback Ian Smith. Moreira, Ruiz, Lopez and Venegas started in last week’s first leg. The players aren’t allowed to travel because they were in Europe competing for national teams during the past 15 days. Alajuelense couldn’t prevent the players from being called up because it was a FIFA mandatory window. The travel protocol was established by the U.S. government. The team said in a statement posted on twitter that the players have repeatedly tested negative for COVID.
Heinze said he had just learned of the development a few minutes before his press conference on Monday and didn’t want to comment.
There’s still a chance that the five players could complete the travel protocols and be on Tuesday’s gameday roster.
Atlanta United’s path to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament, where it would face the winner of the series between Philadelphia and Saprissa, is as simple as shutting out Alajuelense on Tuesday. The team has not been scored upon at home in four previous Champions Leagues at Kennesaw State, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Orlando.
The game could mark Marcelino Moreno’s first with the team in this short season. He wasn’t available last week because of a red card received in last year’s tournament.