Atlanta United, Alajuelense without key players

Additionally, manager Gabriel Heinze wouldn’t say who is available to start in goal, repeatedly saying only that there are two goalkeepers from which to choose, and that Alec Kann isn’t available. That leaves Ben Lundgaard, who is on the roster, and Atlanta United 2′s Rocco Rios Novo, who came in for Brad Guzan when he was given a red card late in the first half of last week’s 1-0 win. To be available to play Tuesday the team would have to sign Rios Novo to another four-day contract, which is what it did last week.

Alajuelense likely doesn’t care. At all.