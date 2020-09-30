Will Atlanta United make the MLS playoffs?

Here’s a look at the remaining schedule:

D.C. United

Dates: Saturday at D.C. United; October 24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Record (points): 2-7-5; 11

Home/away points: 6/5

Current form: D-L-D-L-L

Previous meetings this season: No meetings

Key players:

Ola Kamara, 2 goals, 17 shots, 7 on target;

Julian Gressel, 1 goal, 10 shots, 2 on target;

Bill Hamid, 14 goals against;

Expected goals for/against: 11.3/21.2

Actual goals for/against: 11/20

Prediction: Despite mostly years of mediocrity, Ben Olsen remains the team’s manager. He hasn’t been helped by injuries to numerous players and a lack of performance from many more.

Still, this is a city where Atlanta United has never won.

A draw at Audi Field seems reasonable and a win at home seems likely.

-

Orlando

Dates: October 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Oct. 28 at Exploria Stadium

Record (points): 7-2-5; 26

Home/away points: 14/12

Current form: D-W-W-W-D

Previous meetings this season:

3-1 loss at home on Aug. 29;

1-1 draw away on Sept. 5

Key players:

Chris Mueller, 7 goals, 21 shots, 12 on target, 4 assists;

Nani, 4 goals, 36 shots, 11 on target, 4 assists;

Maurico Pereyra, 2 goals, 2 assists

Expected goals for/against: 18.5/16.8

Actual goals for/against: 25/15

Prediction: Orlando still has yet to defeat Atlanta United in Florida. It may need to secure the highest possible seed in the season’s next-to-last game.

Orlando is a very good team this season that plays a style that Atlanta United has difficulty neutralizing. I don’t see Atlanta United taking any points from either of these games.

-

New York Red Bulls

Date: October 10 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Record (points): 6-6-2; 20

Home/away points: 9/11

Current form: L-W-L-W-W

Previous meetings this season:

1-0 loss in Orlando on July 11;

Key players:

Daniel Royer, 4 goals, 27 shots, 8 on target;

Tom Barlow, 2 goals, 21 shots, 12 on target;

Kaku, 2 goals, 13 shots, 5 on target, 3 assists;

Expected goals for/against: 18.2/18/9

Actual goals for/against: 17/16

Prediction: Atlanta United has still yet to defeat Red Bulls during the regular season. You may have heard that before.

Red Bulls will press and press and Atlanta United hasn’t show the speed or imagination consistently this season to show that it can beat a team using that tactic.

I don’t see Atlanta United getting any points from this game.

-

Inter Miami

Date: October 14 in Fort Lauderdale

Record (points): 3-9-2; 11

Home/away points: 7/4

Current form: W-L-W-L-L

Previous meetings this season:

0-0 draw at home on Sept. 2;

2-1 loss away on Sept. 9;

2-1 loss at home on Sept. 19;

Key players:

Rodolfo Pizarro, 3 goals, 21 shots, 9 on target;

Gonzalo Higuain, former Juventus player, among clubs he’s played for;

Blaise Matuidi, former Juventus player, among clubs he’s played for;

Expected goals for/against: 18.1/18

Actual goals for/against: 12/22

Prediction: If Higuain plays, Atlanta United is going to have a tough time getting points. Miami has proven to be a tough three points for the team in the previous meetings. It’s hard to see that changing, especially with the talent Miami has added.

-

Toronto

Date: October 18 in Hartford, Conn.

Record (points): 8-2-4; 28

Home/away points: 14/14

Current form: L-W-D-W-W

Previous meetings this season: No meetings

Key players:

Alejandro Pozuelo, 6 goals, 34 shots, 13 on target;

Ayo Akinola, 6 goals, 21 shots, 14 on target;

Richie Laryea, 4 goals, 8 shots, 6 on target;

Expected goals for/against: 25.5/13.4

Actual goals for/against: 24/15

Prediction: A team that has had Atlanta United’s number away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It’s hard to see this happening again in what will be the team’s longest travel trip this season. Toronto has so much firepower going forward and Atlanta United hasn’t shown a consistent ability to handle that.

-

Cincinnati

Date: November 1 at Nippert Stadium

Record (points): 3-7-4; 13

Home/away points: 7/6

Current form: L-L-W-D-L

Previous meetings this season:

2-1 win at home on March 7;

1-0 loss in Orlando on July 16;

Key players:

Yuya Kubo, 2 goals, 14 shots, 5 on target;

Jurgen Locadia, 1 goal, 32 shots, 8 on target;

Frankie Amaya, 1 goal, 14 shots, 4 on target;

Expected goals for/against: 13.5/17.2

Actual goals for/against: 8/21

Prediction: Atlanta United needed moments of brilliance from Josef Martinez to defeat Cincinnati last year at Nippert. Martinez won’t be playing. Still, Atlanta United will get a point.

-

Columbus

Date: November 8 in Ohio

Record (points): 9-2-3; 30

Home/away points: 21/9

Current form: W-D-W-W-L

Previous meetings this season: 1-0 loss in Orlando on July 21

Key players:

Gyasi Zardes, 9 goals, 23 shots, 14 on target;

Lucas Zelarayan, 5 goals, 17 shots, 8 on target;

Darlington Nagbe, 93.8 passing percentage, 2.12 shot creation actions per game;

Expected goals for/against: 18.6/13.9

Actual goals for/against: 23/8

Prediction: Nope. No points coming from this one.

-

Final tally

4 of 6 points against D.C. United;

0 of 6 against Orlando;

0 of 3 against Red Bulls;

0 of 3 against Miami;

0 of 3 against Toronto;

1 of 3 against Cincinnati;

0 of 3 against Columbus

5 more points from the rest of this season’s games.