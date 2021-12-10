The micro moments within Atlanta United’s season

Josef Martinez’s 100th goal. With everything going on around the team, the fact that Martinez was on the verge of scoring his historic 100th goal almost seemed like an afterthought.

What I wrote: The historic goal came on a penalty kick in the 78th minute and was the deciding moment in a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After the goal, hit with the right foot into the right corner after Martinez’s run, take short steps, then run again and take short steps approach, he ran to the left of the goal, where he was given a jersey with the No. 100 on the back.

-

Luiz Araujo’s first goal. We had already been treated to bits of magic from Araujo, acquired midseason by the team from Lille in France. But he had yet to score.

And then...he combined all of his skills into one play.

What I wrote: Taking the ball about 50 yards from goal, Araujo was surrounded by five defenders within 15 yards, including three within three yards.

With his back to the goal and a defender tugging at the No. 19 on the back of his shirt, Araujo spun to his left and away from the first pack. Then, with a burst that made the journalists watching gasp, which is what would happen when Miguel Almiron would do something similar, Araujo pushed the ball past another defender and simply ran away from the group. While dribbling. As he reached the penalty box another Cincinnati defender tried to close him down. No matter. All that was left was a blue-and-orange wake. Araujo opened his hips and slotted a shot into the left corner to give his team a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute.

-

Barco’s free kick against D.C. United. Ezequiel Barco was finally playing like everyone expected when he signed with the club before the 2018 season.

And then he did this:

What I wrote: Atlanta United opened the scoring in the 18th minute on a pinpoint sharp free kick by Barco, who nailed his shot into the upper left corner from 25 yards at a tight angle. The free kick was set up by Barco chipping the ball over D.C. United’s defense to Bello, who was hauled down. The team has produced five goals from set pieces in its past 198 minutes of play.

“We practiced that,” Pineda said before adding, “just kidding. It’s all Barco. The confidence he has.”

-

Marcelino Moreno’s dribble against D.C. United. Later in that same, Moreno matched Barco’s skill with this mazy, amazing piece of skill.

What I wrote: Atlanta United finished the scoring with Moreno dribbling past five D.C. United defenders before passing the ball to George Bello for the tap-in in the 87th minute. It was Bello’s first goal and Moreno’s fifth assist.

-

Brad Guzan’s save against Miami. Atlanta United was leading Miami 2-1, and trying to complete a rally for the first time this season, when Brad Guzan was called up on to save the day by diving to his right to palm a header off the line in the 89th minute.

-

Martinez’s volley against Cincinnati. Needing a goal to ensure his team made the playoffs, Martinez came up with one of the best goals of his career.

What I wrote: Martinez’s winner will be remembered because he hit a right-footed spinning volley in the 79th minute into the opposite corner that showed even when he’s not at his best, which was the case until the goal, he is still one of the league’s best strikers. He said he doesn’t know where the goal came from but did recognize its importance.