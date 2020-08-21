X

Southern Fried Soccer: Talking with Kevin Egan and Dan Gargan

Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco #8 scores a goal during the first half of the 2020 MLS season opener between Atlanta United FC and Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday February 29, 2020. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco #8 scores a goal during the first half of the 2020 MLS season opener between Atlanta United FC and Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday February 29, 2020. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta United vs. Nashville at 7 p.m. Saturday on Fox Sports Southeast. Pregame is at 6:30 p.m.

In this episode of “Southern Fried Soccer,” Doug Roberson (@dougrobersonajc) of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution talks with Kevin Egan and Dan Gargan, who provide play-by-play and analysis for Atlanta United on Fox Sports Southeast, which will broadcast Saturday’s game against Nashville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The pregame show starts at 6:30 p.m. Egan and Gargan will work in the game in unusual circumstances that they share on the podcast, as well as their thoughts on who will be Saturday’s key player, who could be the most surprising player, and which team among those in these next series of home-and-aways that will finish with the most points.

Atlanta United coming games

Saturday vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Aug. 26 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Aug. 29 vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)

Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

