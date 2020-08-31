X

Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Miami

Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) controls the ball against Orlando City midfielder Jhegson Sebas Mendez (8) during the second half of an MLS soccer match on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta United Blog | 9 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution is joined by Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo), Miami beat reporter for @SBISoccer, to discuss Wednesday’s MLS game between Atlanta United and Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FS1, can be heard on 92.9FM, or you can follow Doug’s and Franco’s live coverage on twitter.

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts

Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker

