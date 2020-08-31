Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Miami

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution is joined by Franco Panizo (@FrancoPanizo), Miami beat reporter for @SBISoccer, to discuss Wednesday’s MLS game between Atlanta United and Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FS1, can be heard on 92.9FM, or you can follow Doug’s and Franco’s live coverage on twitter.