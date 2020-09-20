X

Southern Fried Soccer: Inter Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 19, 2020 - Atlanta, Ga: Miami defender Break Shea (28) heads a goal against Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan, left, and defender Franco Escobar (2) in the fist half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Sept. 19, 2020 - Atlanta, Ga: Miami defender Break Shea (28) heads a goal against Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan, left, and defender Franco Escobar (2) in the fist half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United Blog | 11 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) and guest Jason Longshore (@Longshoe) of SoccerDownHere.net discuss Atlanta United’s 2-1 loss to Inter Miami on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United coming games

Sept. 23 Dallas, 7 p.m., Fox Sports South

Sept. 27 at Chicago, 7:30 pm., Fox Sports Southeast

