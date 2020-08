In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) is joined by Jason Longshore of SoccerDownHere.net and 92.9FM to discuss Atlanta United’s 2-0 win against Nashville on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Pity Martinez scored both of Atlnata United’s goals. It was interim manager Stephen Glass’ first game in charge of the Five Stripes.