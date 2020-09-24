X

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 1, Dallas 0

092320 Atlanta: Atlanta United midfielder Jeff Larentowicz makes a penalty kick for a 1-0 lead over FC Dallas in the 55th minute of a MLS soccer match that proved to be the game winner for a 1-0 victory on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United Blog | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) and Jason Longshore (@Longshoe) discuss Atlanta United’s 1-0 win against Dallas on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United coming games

Sunday at Chicago (2-7-3), 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 3 at D.C. United (2-5-5), 7 p.m., FSS

Oct. 7 vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSS

Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS

Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSS

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSS

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSS

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSS

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSS

About the Author

ajc.com

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

