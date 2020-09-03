X

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 0, Miami 0

Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, left, controls the ball against Atlanta United's Brooks Lennon, right, and Eric Remedi, center, during the first half of an MLS soccer match on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta United Blog | 58 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC), Atlanta United reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and guest Jason Longshore (@Longshoe) of SoccerDownHere.net and 92.9FM discuss Atlanta United’s 0-0 draw with Inter Miami on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as well as the sale of Pity Martinez.

Atlanta United coming games

Saturday at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 9 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

