Scouting Atlanta United’s opponent: Alajuelense

Coach: Andres Carevic.

Formation: Typically a 4-4-2.

Record this season: 9-0-7, 31 goals for, nine against in the Clausura portion of the schedule. They are six points clear of the second-place team in a 12-team division.

They finished 12-3-1 with 36 goals for and 18 against in the Apertura portion of the schedule. They finished 11 points clear of the second-place team.

Key players:

Marcel Hernandez, striker, 11 goals across the Apertura and Clausura

Johan Venegas, midfielder, 14 appearances, seven goals, four assists

Alonso Martinez, right wing, 31 appearances, nine goals, eight assists

Bryan Ruiz, midfielder, 35 appearances, six goals, two assists

Alexander Lopez, midfielder, 33 appearances, three goals, 10 assists

Fernan Faerron, centerback, 28 appearances, three goals.

Leonel Moreira, goalkeeper, 35 starts.