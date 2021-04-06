X

Scouting Atlanta United’s opponent: Alajuelense

Atlanta United celebrates the beginning of their 5th season with unveiling the 2021 team uniforms and the introduction of new coach Gabriel Heinze on Friday, Feb 26, 2021 during a drive-in at the Home Depot Backyard. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Credit: Jenni Girtman

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United will open its 2021 campaign with its Champions League opener at CD Alajuelense in Costa Rica tonight. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast by FS1.

The second leg of the series is scheduled to be played on April 13 at Kennesaw State Stadium.

Scouting Alajuelense

Location: El Lano, Alajuelense province.

Stadium: Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto (17,895)

Nickname: The Lions.

Coach: Andres Carevic.

Formation: Typically a 4-4-2.

Record this season: 9-0-7, 31 goals for, nine against in the Clausura portion of the schedule. They are six points clear of the second-place team in a 12-team division.

They finished 12-3-1 with 36 goals for and 18 against in the Apertura portion of the schedule. They finished 11 points clear of the second-place team.

Key players:

Marcel Hernandez, striker, 11 goals across the Apertura and Clausura

Johan Venegas, midfielder, 14 appearances, seven goals, four assists

Alonso Martinez, right wing, 31 appearances, nine goals, eight assists

Bryan Ruiz, midfielder, 35 appearances, six goals, two assists

Alexander Lopez, midfielder, 33 appearances, three goals, 10 assists

Fernan Faerron, centerback, 28 appearances, three goals.

Leonel Moreira, goalkeeper, 35 starts.

