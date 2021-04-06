Scouting Atlanta United’s opponent: Alajuelense

Atlanta United will open its 2021 campaign with its Champions League opener at CD Alajuelense in Costa Rica tonight. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast by FS1.
The second leg of the series is scheduled to be played on April 13 at Kennesaw State Stadium.
Scouting Alajuelense
Location: El Lano, Alajuelense province.
Stadium: Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto (17,895)
Nickname: The Lions.
Coach: Andres Carevic.
Formation: Typically a 4-4-2.
Record this season: 9-0-7, 31 goals for, nine against in the Clausura portion of the schedule. They are six points clear of the second-place team in a 12-team division.
They finished 12-3-1 with 36 goals for and 18 against in the Apertura portion of the schedule. They finished 11 points clear of the second-place team.
Key players:
Marcel Hernandez, striker, 11 goals across the Apertura and Clausura
Johan Venegas, midfielder, 14 appearances, seven goals, four assists
Alonso Martinez, right wing, 31 appearances, nine goals, eight assists
Bryan Ruiz, midfielder, 35 appearances, six goals, two assists
Alexander Lopez, midfielder, 33 appearances, three goals, 10 assists
Fernan Faerron, centerback, 28 appearances, three goals.
Leonel Moreira, goalkeeper, 35 starts.