Predicting who Atlanta United won’t protect in expansion draft

Luiz Araujo

Ezequiel Barco

Franco Escobar

Alan Franco

Brad Guzan

Franco Ibarra

Brooks Lennon

Josef Martinez

Marcelino Moreno

Miles Robinson

Santiago Sosa

Anton Walkes

Notes: I think the team will protect Escobar because his trade value is worth more than the $50,000 in General Allocation Money the team would receive as compensation should he be selected in the expansion draft.

I think the team will protect Walkes as cover for its centerbacks. He’s an experienced and valuable starter.

Guzan’s status is a bit up in the air. A captain, he had another solid season but has a high salary ($805,000) and is 37 years old.

Who is automatically protected

George Bello, Homegrown

George Campebell, Homegrown

Machop Chol, Homegrown

Jackson Conway, Homegrown

Efrain Morales, Homegrown

Bryce Washington, Homegrown

Tyler Wolff, Homegrown

Who I think they will leave unprotected

Mo Adams

Mikey Ambrose

Josh Bauer

Jurgen Damm

Alex De John

Andrew Gutman

Emerson Hyndman

Alec Kann

Erik Lopez

Ben Lundgaard

Jake Mulraney

Matheus Rossetto

Amar Sejdic

Erick Torres

Notes: The team didn’t pick up contract options for Adams, Kann, Lundgaard and Torres, so they won’t be protected.

The two biggest surprises on this list are likely Gutman, Hyndman, Lopez and Rossetto.

Gutman, on loan with Red Bulls last season, has yet to play for Atlanta United but is thought to be cover should Bello be sold. Still, that’s enough to protect him when there are only 12 slots.

Lopez was hyped by club President Darren Eales and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra before last season as a player with potential. That potential wasn’t realized last season. He scored just one goal and frequently didn’t make the gameday rosters. Plus, he has a salary of $508,300.

Hyndman missed most of last season because of a knee injury. That, combined with a high salary ($900,000), means Charlotte likely won’t select him so he may as well be left unprotected.

That leaves Rossetto. I wouldn’t be surprised if Rossetto is protected at the expense of either Walkes or Guzan (because of his high salary). Rossetto is a player that splits opinion. He has 36 appearances for the club but played just two standout games. He likely doesn’t have a high trade value. He’s a midfielder that doesn’t seem to excel in any one area. He has no goals, no assists and his expected goals and expected assists barely rise above 0.00. Plus, he has a very high salary ($662,500). Plus, if the team is considering changing its formation as Pineda and Bocanegra have said, Rossetto’s preferred defensive/central midfield position may no longer be a part of the plan.