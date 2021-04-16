Predicting Atlanta United’s starting lineup vs. Orlando

Atlanta United will open its 2021 MLS campaign at Orlando on Saturday. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast by UniMas.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) predicts Atlanta United’s starting lineup that he thinks manager Gabriel Heinze will select for the game.
I think Heinze will roll out a very fast lineup. Unlike Alajuelense on Tuesday, Orlando is going to want to play soccer. There should be spaces to exploit on the field.
Plus, the team won’t play again for a week so the players that were used on Tuesday should be good to go on Saturday. They have time to rest during the week.
Here is my predicted lineup:
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
Right fullback Brooks Lennon.
Centerback Miles Robinson.
Centerback Anton Walkes.
Left fullback George Bello.
Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa.
Central midfielder Emerson Hyndman.
Attacking midfielder Ezequiel Barco.
Right wing Jurgen Damm.
Left wing Marcelino Moreno.
Striker Josef Martinez.