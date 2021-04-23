Predicting Atlanta United’s starting lineup vs. Chicago

Atlanta United (0-0-1) will host Chicago (0-0-1) on Saturday in the first MLS game this season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast by Bally Sports.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) predicts Atlanta United’s starting lineup that he thinks manager Gabriel Heinze will select for the game.
Because the team hosts Philadelphia in the first leg of their Champions League series, I think Heinze may do some mixing and matching for Saturday’s game.
Here is my predicted lineup:
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
Right fullback Ronald Hernandez, in for Brooks Lennon so he can prep for Tuesday.
Centerback Miles Robinson.
Centerback Alan Franco, in for Anton Walkes so that he can prep for Tuesday.
Left fullback Mikey Ambrose, so that George Bello can prep for Tuesday.
Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa.
Central midfielder Franco Ibarra.
Attacking midfielder Marcelino Moreno.
Right wing Jurgen Damm.
Left wing Machop Chol.
Striker Josef Martinez.