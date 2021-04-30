ajc logo
Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. New England

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez works against Philadelphia Union defenders in a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal match on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Atlanta. Philadelphia won 3-0. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez works against Philadelphia Union defenders in a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal match on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Atlanta. Philadelphia won 3-0. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Atlanta United Blog | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United (1-0-1) will continue its MLS season at New England (1-0-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast by CW.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson predicts the starting 11 that manager Gabriel Heinze will select:

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right fullback Brooks Lennon, who returns after missing Tuesday’s loss to Philadelphia

Centerback Anton Walkes, to rest Miles Robinson ahead of Tuesday’s second game against the Union

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback George Bello

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa

Central midfielder Franco Ibarra, to give Emerson Hyndman a rest

Left wing Jake Mulraney

Right wing Erik Lopez, to give Marcelino Moreno a rest

Attacking midfielder Ezequiel Barco

Striker Josef Martinez

-

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 at New England, 7 p.m., CW

May 9 at Inter Miami, 1 p.m., ABC

May 15 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 23 at Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Fox

May 29 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN

June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE

June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN

July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, B7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

