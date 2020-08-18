Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Nashville

Right fullback: Brooks Lennon, who I think will get the nod over Franco Escobar. I think Escobar is a better fullback or wingback than a centerback.

Centerback: Miles Robinson

Centerback: Fernando Meza

Left fullback: George Bello

Defensive midfielder: Jeff Larentowicz. One of the odder choices made by de Boer during the Orlando debacle was not starting Larentowicz in the final game. He admitted as much after the 1-0 loss when he said that perhaps someone like Larentowicz could have helped organize the formation.

Defensive midfielder: Emerson Hyndman. Because Larentowicz maintains his positional awareness, Hyndman can have some liberty to roam forward to play off Pity Martinez, which is what both players need to be effective.

Left midfielder: Ezequiel Barco.

Central midfielder: Pity Martinez. This is going to be an important stretch of games for Martinez, who needs good showings. De Boer never figured out how to use Martinez.

Right midfielder: Jurgen Damm, this would be the speedy winger’s debut.

Striker: Erick Torres, this would also be his debut. He’s only got to help the team snap its span of 395 scoreless minutes.

Atlanta United coming games

Saturday vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Aug. 26 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Aug. 29 vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)

Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

