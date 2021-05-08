ajc logo
Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Miami

April 24, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta United's midfielder Emerson Hyndman (20) battles Chicago Fire's midfielder Alvaro Medran (10) for the ball during the first half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
April 24, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta United's midfielder Emerson Hyndman (20) battles Chicago Fire's midfielder Alvaro Medran (10) for the ball during the first half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United will continue its 2021 MLS campaign at Miami. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson predicts manager Gabriel Heinze’s starting 11:

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback George Bello

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa

Central midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Attacking midfielder Marcelino Moreno

Right wing Erik Lopez

Left wing Jake Mulraney

Striker Josef Martinez

Please remember that Ezequiel Barco, Jurgen Damm and Machop Chol are unavailable because of injuries.

