Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Miami

Atlanta United will continue its 2021 MLS campaign at Miami. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson predicts manager Gabriel Heinze’s starting 11:
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Miles Robinson
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback George Bello
Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa
Central midfielder Emerson Hyndman
Attacking midfielder Marcelino Moreno
Right wing Erik Lopez
Left wing Jake Mulraney
Striker Josef Martinez
Please remember that Ezequiel Barco, Jurgen Damm and Machop Chol are unavailable because of injuries.