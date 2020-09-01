Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Inter Miami

I think so because if Atlanta United doesn’t get at least nine points from its next four games, I think making the playoffs, even a 10-team playoff, may be more of a struggle than anyone imagined because this group of four is probably the easiest of those put together by the league for this block of the scheduling. Unless the next group includes Cincinnati and D.C. United, nothing will be as easy.

So, getting nine points starts with getting three.

Getting three means selecting players that seem more likely to put the ball in the net than those who have started any of the past five.

Here we go:

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Right fullback Brooks Lennon, who has one goal.

Centerback Miles Robinson.

Centerback Anton Walkes.

Left fullback George Bello, because he is playing well.

Defensive midfielder Jeff Larentowicz, because if the formation needs organizing he can do it.

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman, because he is tied for the team lead in goals (2).

Right midfielder Jurgen Damm, because speed. And he has an assist.

Central midfielder Ezequiel Barco, because something needs to change and Pity Martinez may need a break.

Left midfielder Jake Mulraney, because speed and ability to take defenders on the dribble. Ezequiel Barco will come off the bench.

Striker Erick Torres, because he knows how to score in MLS.

