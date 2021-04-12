Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Alajuelense

Centerback Anton Walkes. Walkes and Robinson played very well. I don’t see the need to break up that pairing for this important game. Look for Alan Franco to start on Saturday.

Left fullback George Bello.

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa. A man of the match-type performance in the first game.

Central midfielder Emerson Hyndman.

Attacking midfielder Ezequiel Barco. He scored the team’s only goal on a penalty kick. He worked his tail off all game.

Right wing Jurgen Damm.

Left wing Marcelino Moreno. I think Moreno and Damm will get the starts because Alajuelense is going to have to push the tempo to try to get a result. That should leave spaces behind their lines that can be exploited. While Jake Mulraney, who started the first game, is fast, he’s not as fast as Damm. Few are.

Striker Lisandro Lopez. Yes, Josef Martinez is healthy and he played but I think Lopez will get the start. Look for Martinez to start on Saturday.