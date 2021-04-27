Predicting Atlanta United’s lineup vs. Philadelphia

Centerback Miles Robinson.

Centerback Anton Walkes. A lot of you want Alan Franco to play. I understand why. I don’t think it will be in this game. Robinson and Walkes have formed a good partnership, one that has allowed just one goal in four games. There’s no sense in changing something that is working just fine, especially in a knockout round situation.

There’s also no sense in altering the formation just to get Franco into the lineup. If he were a bonafide goal-scorer, possibly.

There’s also no sense in moving Walkes to right back to accommodate Franco because Walkes hasn’t played that position this season.

Left fullback George Bello.

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa.

Central midfielder Emerson Hyndman.

Attacking midfielder Ezequiel Barco.

Right wing Jurgen Damm.

Left wing Marcelino Moreno.

Striker Josef Martinez.