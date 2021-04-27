ajc logo
Predicting Atlanta United’s lineup vs. Philadelphia

April 24, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta United's goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) reacts after an own goal by Chicago Fire's defender Johan Kappelhof (4) during the second half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Atlanta United won 3-1 over Chicago Fire. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United Blog | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United will host Philadelphia on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast by FS1.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) predicts Atlanta United’s starting lineup that he thinks manager Gabriel Heinze will select for the game.

Here is my predicted lineup:

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Right fullback Jack Gurr, in for the injured Brooks Lennon.

Centerback Miles Robinson.

Centerback Anton Walkes. A lot of you want Alan Franco to play. I understand why. I don’t think it will be in this game. Robinson and Walkes have formed a good partnership, one that has allowed just one goal in four games. There’s no sense in changing something that is working just fine, especially in a knockout round situation.

There’s also no sense in altering the formation just to get Franco into the lineup. If he were a bonafide goal-scorer, possibly.

There’s also no sense in moving Walkes to right back to accommodate Franco because Walkes hasn’t played that position this season.

Left fullback George Bello.

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa.

Central midfielder Emerson Hyndman.

Attacking midfielder Ezequiel Barco.

Right wing Jurgen Damm.

Left wing Marcelino Moreno.

Striker Josef Martinez.

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

