Predicting Atlanta United’s 11 vs. Orlando

Atlanta United (5-8-2) will host Orlando (8-2-5) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southeast.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) predicts Atlanta United’s starting 11 for the game:
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Right fullback Franco Escobar
Centerback Miles Robinson
Centerback Fernando Meza
Left fullback George Bello
Defensive midfielder Eric Remedi
Defensive midfielder Mo Adams
Right midfielder Brooks Lennon
Central midfielder Emerson Hyndman
Right midfielder Jon Gallagher
Striker Adam Jahn
Atlanta United coming games
Wednesday vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS
Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1
Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE
Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE
