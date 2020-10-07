X

Predicting Atlanta United’s 11 vs. Orlando

Orlando City's Nani takes a free kick against Atlanta United at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Atlanta United Blog | 36 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United (5-8-2) will host Orlando (8-2-5) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Southeast.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) predicts Atlanta United’s starting 11 for the game:

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right fullback Franco Escobar

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback Fernando Meza

Left fullback George Bello

Defensive midfielder Eric Remedi

Defensive midfielder Mo Adams

Right midfielder Brooks Lennon

Central midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Right midfielder Jon Gallagher

Striker Adam Jahn

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS

Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

