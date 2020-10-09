X

Predicting Atlanta United’s 11 vs. New York Red Bulls

Atlanta United's Jeff Larentowicz throws himself into the job of defending Connor Lade of the New York Red Bulls during the MLS Cup semifinals.

Credit: Elsa

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United will host New York Red Bulls on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in an important MLS game.

Atlanta United (5-8-3), in ninth place, trails seventh-place Red Bulls (6-8-2) by two points in the MLS Eastern Conference. The Five Stripes are two points ahead of Chicago, which is in 11th, and four points ahead of Miami in the race to be one of the 10 teams to make the playoffs. Atlanta United has seven games remaining.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) predicts Atlanta United’s starting 11 for Saturday’s game:

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who has 39 saves this season and three shut outs in the past four games.

Right fullback Franco Escobar

Centerback Anton Walkes

Centerback Fernando Meza, in for Miles Robinson who is suspended because of yellow cards accumulation.

Left fullback George Bello, who will make his ninth consecutive start.

Defensive midfielder Eric Remedi, in for Jeff Larentowicz.

Defensive midfielder Mo Adams, who will start his third consecutive game.

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman, who will start his fifth consecutive game.

Right midfielder Brooks Lennon, who has played 1,322 minutes this season and has two goals and two assists.

Left midfielder Jake Mulraney, in for Jon Gallagher who has started the past five games.

Striker Adam Jahn, who has two goals and two assists.

Atlanta United coming games

Saturday vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS

Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

