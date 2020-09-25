Predicting Atlanta United’s 11 vs. Chicago

Atlanta United (4-7-2) will play at Chicago (3-7-3) at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Soldier Field. It will be broadcast on Fox Sports South and can be heard on 92.9FM.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson predicts Atlanta United’s starting 11 for the game:
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Franco Escobar
Centerback Fernando Meza
Left fullback George Bello
Defensive midfielder Eric Remedi
Center midfielder Emerson Hyndman
Center midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Right midfielder Manuel Castro
Left midfielder Jake Mulraney
Striker Jon Gallagher
-
Atlanta United coming games
Wednesday vs. Dallas (5-2-4), 7 p.m., FSS
Sunday at Chicago (2-7-3), 7:30 p.m.,FSSE
Oct. 3 at D.C. United (2-5-5), 7 p.m., FSS
Oct. 7 vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSS
Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS
Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSS
Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSS
Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSS
Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1
Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSS
Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSS
―
Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts
Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com