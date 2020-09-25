Predicting Atlanta United’s 11 vs. Chicago

Atlanta United midfielder Jeff Larentowicz just misses scoring a goal with a bicycle kick in front of FC Dallas defenders Ryan Hollingshead, Matt Hedges, Bressan, Brandon Servania and John Nelson, from left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 in Atlanta. Larentowicz later scored the game's only goal on a penalty kick. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton