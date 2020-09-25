X

Predicting Atlanta United’s 11 vs. Chicago

Atlanta United midfielder Jeff Larentowicz just misses scoring a goal with a bicycle kick in front of FC Dallas defenders Ryan Hollingshead, Matt Hedges, Bressan, Brandon Servania and John Nelson, from left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 in Atlanta. Larentowicz later scored the game's only goal on a penalty kick. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Atlanta United midfielder Jeff Larentowicz just misses scoring a goal with a bicycle kick in front of FC Dallas defenders Ryan Hollingshead, Matt Hedges, Bressan, Brandon Servania and John Nelson, from left, during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 in Atlanta. Larentowicz later scored the game's only goal on a penalty kick. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta United Blog | 31 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United (4-7-2) will play at Chicago (3-7-3) at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Soldier Field. It will be broadcast on Fox Sports South and can be heard on 92.9FM.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson predicts Atlanta United’s starting 11 for the game:

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Franco Escobar

Centerback Fernando Meza

Left fullback George Bello

Defensive midfielder Eric Remedi

Center midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Center midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Right midfielder Manuel Castro

Left midfielder Jake Mulraney

Striker Jon Gallagher

-

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday vs. Dallas (5-2-4), 7 p.m., FSS

Sunday at Chicago (2-7-3), 7:30 p.m.,FSSE

Oct. 3 at D.C. United (2-5-5), 7 p.m., FSS

Oct. 7 vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSS

Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS

Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSS

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSS

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSS

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSS

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSS

Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts

Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com

About the Author

ajc.com

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.