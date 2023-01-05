Looking at Atlanta United’s depth chart

The issue with the transactions, so far, is that this team needs more than good players. Atlanta United failed to make the playoffs last season for the second time in three years. There are many, many reasons why, and the list starts with the myriad injuries that destroyed chemistry and confidence.

The team has cleared more than $1 million from its budget with the sale of Franco, loan of Moreno and termination of Hyndman’s contract. It also has more Allocation Money coming in with the sale of Campbell to Montreal.

It is well-positioned to start adding needed difference-makers.

But, here is the team’s depth chart as I see it now, with the projected starter in bold. My chart includes players on the roster, even if it seems unlikely they will be with the team once the transfer window closes.

Goalkeeper: Brad Guzan. Quentin Westberg and Justin Garces are the back-ups.

Centerbacks: JuanJo Purata and Miles Robinson. Noah Cobb, a Homegrown signee, is a backup. Efrain Morales is the only other true centerback on the roster, and he still is very raw and will spend another season with Atlanta United 2. The team most certainly will look to strengthen this position.

Right fullback: Brooks Lennon. Ronald Hernandez and Aiden McFadden are the backups.

Left fullback: Andrew Gutman. Caleb Wiley is the backup.

Defensive midfielder: Santiago Sosa. Ozzie Alonso is the backup.

Central midfielder: Matheus Rossetto. Franco Ibarra and Ajani Fortune are the backups.

Attacking midfielder: Thiago Almada. Wolff is the backup. Look for the team to add more depth at this position.

Left wing: Etienne. Wiley, Edwin Mosquera and Erik Centeno are the backups.

Right wing: Luiz Araujo. Machop Chol and Erik Lopez are the backups. Lopez likely will go out on loan again.

Striker: Josef Martinez. It is unlikely that he will be on the roster at the end of January. Backups are Dom Dwyer and Jackson Conway.

Is this a team that can make the playoffs?

The roster remains very lopsided. There is a lot of experienced depth at some positions and very little at others. There remains lots of time for that to be remedied, though.

The team, right now, is counting on several players, notably Robinson and Guzan, to return from Achilles ruptures, and be in good form.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA