How might Atlanta United line up under Heinze?

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan, center, goes up to block a shot against Club America during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

Atlanta United Blog | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Now that Gabriel Heinze is officially Atlanta United’s manager, how might the team line up?

Two caveats: this lineup is based upon the team’s current players and there is an assumption that the team will play a 4-3-3 for 4-2-3-1 formation.

Goalkeeper: Brad Guzan

Right fullback: Franco Escobar

Centerback: Fernando Meza

Centerback: Miles Robinson

Left fullback: George Bello

Defensive midfielder: Eric Remedi

Midfielder: Marcelino Moreno

Midfielder: Erik Lopez

Right wing: Jurgen Damm

Left wing: Ezequiel Barco

Striker: Josef Martinez

Depth

Goalkeeper: Alec Kann

Right fullback: Brooks Lennon

Centerback: Anton Walkes

Centerback: George Campbell

Left fullback: Andrew Gutman

Defensive midfielder: Mo Adams

Midfielder: Emerson Hyndman

Midfielder: Matheus Rossetto

Right wing: Tyler Wolff

Left wing: Jake Mulraney

Striker: Adam Jahn or Jackson Conway

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

