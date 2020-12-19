How might Atlanta United line up under Heinze?

Now that Gabriel Heinze is officially Atlanta United’s manager, how might the team line up?
Two caveats: this lineup is based upon the team’s current players and there is an assumption that the team will play a 4-3-3 for 4-2-3-1 formation.
Goalkeeper: Brad Guzan
Right fullback: Franco Escobar
Centerback: Fernando Meza
Centerback: Miles Robinson
Left fullback: George Bello
Defensive midfielder: Eric Remedi
Midfielder: Marcelino Moreno
Midfielder: Erik Lopez
Right wing: Jurgen Damm
Left wing: Ezequiel Barco
Striker: Josef Martinez
Depth
Goalkeeper: Alec Kann
Right fullback: Brooks Lennon
Centerback: Anton Walkes
Centerback: George Campbell
Left fullback: Andrew Gutman
Defensive midfielder: Mo Adams
Midfielder: Emerson Hyndman
Midfielder: Matheus Rossetto
Right wing: Tyler Wolff
Left wing: Jake Mulraney
Striker: Adam Jahn or Jackson Conway