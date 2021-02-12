X

A projected Atlanta United depth chart

Atlanta United's Marcelino Moreno gets off a shot during a 2-1 loss to Columbus on Sunday.
Atlanta United Blog | 32 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With Friday’s signing of Santiago Sosa, here’s how I view Atlanta United’s depth chart with the players listed by the team:

Here’s the pool of players:

Goalkeepers (2): Brad Guzan, Alec Kann

Defenders (9): Mikey Ambrose, George Bello, George Campbell, Franco Escobar (on loan to Newell’s Old Boys), Brooks Lennon, Fernando Meza, Efrain Morales, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes

Midfielders (11): Mo Adams, Ezequiel Barco, Machop Chol, Jürgen Damm, Emerson Hyndman, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Eric Remedi, Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa, Tyler Wolff

Forwards (5): Jackson Conway, Erik Lopez, Lisando López, Josef Martinez, Erick “Cubo” Torres

Here’s my depth chart with a 3-4-2-1 formation with the starter listed first:

Goalkeeper

Brad Guzan

Alec Kann

Right centerback

Anton Walkes

George Campbell

Centerback

Miles Robinson

?

Left centerback

Fernando Meza, who may be going on loan to San Lorenzo in Argentina

Efrain Morales

Right wingback

Jurgen Damm

Brooks Lennon

Machop Chol

Left wingback

George Bello

Jake Mulraney

Mikey Ambrose

Defensive midfielder

Santiago Sosa

Eric Remedi, who may not be with the team too much longer; he’s been tied with a move to San Jose or clubs in Argentina

Mo Adams

Central midfielder

Marcelino Moreno

Emerson Hyndman

Matheus Rossetto

Attacking midfielder

Ezequiel Barco

Erik Lopez

Tyler Wolff

Striker

Josef Martinez

Lisandro Lopez

Erick Torres

Jackson Conway

What do you think about this projected depth chart? As you can see, there are holes at centerback, big holes.

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

