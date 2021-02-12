A projected Atlanta United depth chart

Forwards (5): Jackson Conway, Erik Lopez, Lisando López, Josef Martinez, Erick “Cubo” Torres

Here’s my depth chart with a 3-4-2-1 formation with the starter listed first:

Goalkeeper

Brad Guzan

Alec Kann

Right centerback

Anton Walkes

George Campbell

Centerback

Miles Robinson

?

Left centerback

Fernando Meza, who may be going on loan to San Lorenzo in Argentina

Efrain Morales

Right wingback

Jurgen Damm

Brooks Lennon

Machop Chol

Left wingback

George Bello

Jake Mulraney

Mikey Ambrose

Defensive midfielder

Santiago Sosa

Eric Remedi, who may not be with the team too much longer; he’s been tied with a move to San Jose or clubs in Argentina

Mo Adams

Central midfielder

Marcelino Moreno

Emerson Hyndman

Matheus Rossetto

Attacking midfielder

Ezequiel Barco

Erik Lopez

Tyler Wolff

Striker

Josef Martinez

Lisandro Lopez

Erick Torres

Jackson Conway

What do you think about this projected depth chart? As you can see, there are holes at centerback, big holes.