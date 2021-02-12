A projected Atlanta United depth chart

With Friday’s signing of Santiago Sosa, here’s how I view Atlanta United’s depth chart with the players listed by the team:
Here’s the pool of players:
Goalkeepers (2): Brad Guzan, Alec Kann
Defenders (9): Mikey Ambrose, George Bello, George Campbell, Franco Escobar (on loan to Newell’s Old Boys), Brooks Lennon, Fernando Meza, Efrain Morales, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes
Midfielders (11): Mo Adams, Ezequiel Barco, Machop Chol, Jürgen Damm, Emerson Hyndman, Marcelino Moreno, Jake Mulraney, Eric Remedi, Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa, Tyler Wolff
Forwards (5): Jackson Conway, Erik Lopez, Lisando López, Josef Martinez, Erick “Cubo” Torres
Here’s my depth chart with a 3-4-2-1 formation with the starter listed first:
Goalkeeper
Brad Guzan
Alec Kann
Right centerback
Anton Walkes
George Campbell
Centerback
Miles Robinson
?
Left centerback
Fernando Meza, who may be going on loan to San Lorenzo in Argentina
Efrain Morales
Right wingback
Jurgen Damm
Brooks Lennon
Machop Chol
Left wingback
George Bello
Jake Mulraney
Mikey Ambrose
Defensive midfielder
Santiago Sosa
Eric Remedi, who may not be with the team too much longer; he’s been tied with a move to San Jose or clubs in Argentina
Mo Adams
Central midfielder
Marcelino Moreno
Emerson Hyndman
Matheus Rossetto
Attacking midfielder
Ezequiel Barco
Erik Lopez
Tyler Wolff
Striker
Josef Martinez
Lisandro Lopez
Erick Torres
Jackson Conway
What do you think about this projected depth chart? As you can see, there are holes at centerback, big holes.