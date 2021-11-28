A good season for Atlanta United’s Moreno that could have been better

It’s the season’s final 10 games, when Atlanta United’s offense noticeably began to struggle, that I want to focus on.

The visible slump coincided with Moreno’s fantastic run and assist to George Bello in the 3-2 win against D.C. United on Sept. 18 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Including that game, Atlanta United’s attack began to take on what I think was a “highlight attempt” approach rather than a team tactics approach, punctuated by the 2-0 loss to NYCFC in the playoffs.

A look at a few key stats:

Average dribble attempts pre DC: 16.7.

16.7. Average dribble attempts from DC on: 22.

22. Successful dribble attempts pre DC: 11.

11. Successful dribble attempts from DC on: 13.9.

That’s a 24 percent increase in attempts and a 21 percent increase in successful attempts.

And Moreno was as guilty as anyone of perhaps trying to replicate that amazing play from the D.C. United game:

Average dribble attempts pre DC: 4.2.

4.2. Average dribble attempts from DC on: 4.6.

4.6. Successful dribble attempts pre DC: 2.5.

2.5. Successful dribble attempts from DC on: 2.3.

The increase in dribble attempts was punctuated by him attempting a season-high 13, successful on six, against NYCFC.

A problem that can result from too much dribbling is it reduces passing, which can discourage teammates from making off-the-ball runs into space.

That wasn’t entirely true with Atlanta United, though.

Average pass attempts pre DC: 531.9.

531.9. Average pass attempts from DC on : 541.2.

: 541.2. Average pass completions pre DC: 451.5.

451.5. Average pass completions from DC on: 453.3.

And passes were still being made in the opponent’s defensive third:

Average passes in opponent third pre DC: 28.9.

28.9. Average passes in opponents third from DC on: 30.3.

All of this culminated though with the loss to NYCFC, in which, with Moreno as the example of over-dribbling, the team created one good chance while simultaneously attempting a season-high in dribbles attempted (37), its third-lowest mark in expected assists (0.3) and fourth-worst expected goals (0.4).