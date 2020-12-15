5 interesting free agents for Atlanta United

Here are five interesting candidates for Atlanta United for the 2021 MLS season:

Mikey Ambrose

Age: 27

Position: Left fullback.

Previous team: Inter Miami.

Ambrose played for Atlanta United from 2017-19, making 20 appearances. He would provide good support for George Bello. He’s known to be a good teammate on the training field and in the locker room. Plus, he likely wouldn’t command a high salary.

Matt Besler

Age: 33

Position: Centerback.

Previous team: Sporting KC.

Besler could be Michael Parkhurst 2.0 for Atlanta United. He made 294 appearances for Sporting KC. He’s intelligent and typically positions himself well. He’s a good passer. He’s a good teammate. He may command too much of a salary for Atlanta United and may not want to come in as what would likely be as a reserve.

Warren Creavalle

Age: 30

Position: Defensive midfielder, central midfielder or right fullback

Previous team: Philadelphia.

He’s an MLS vet with 164 appearances for three teams. He’s from Acworth (not that Atlanta United has shown much of a preference for signing locals). He can play any of three positions. He’s played on good teams and bad teams, so he likely knows how to try to win games or see them out. He would be a solid depth piece.

Bradley Wright-Phillips

Age: 35.

Position: Striker.

Previous team: LAFC.

Atlanta United needs a back-up striker to compete with Adam Jahn. They don’t get much better than Wright-Phillips, who has 116 goals in 213 appearances for New York Red Bulls and LAFC.

Would he be satisfied being a back-up? Likely.

Would his salary demands be too high for Atlanta United? Likely.

Still, would be a great signing.