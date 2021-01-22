10 things to know about Atlanta United’s draft picks

4. Bauer worked out for Atlanta United more than a year ago as part of a collegiate junket of players. They did agility drills and scrimmaged. McFadden hadn’t worked out for Atlanta United.

5. Neither Bauer nor McFadden know much about Atlanta but both said they are looking forward to experiencing the city. McFadden doesn’t have a favorite Atlanta rapper. Bauer said his grandmother said they have ties to the city.

6. Bauer was two-time defender of the year in the America East Conference.

7. McFadden finished with six goals and six assists at Notre Dame.

8. Scouting reports described Bauer as already fulfilling his potential. Bauer disagreed, saying “I’ve read that and seen that and people seem to think I’ve reached my ceiling. To some degree, I use that as another chip on my shoulder. I look forward to going into camp and improving on my development. I look forward to honing in on that with the coaching staff.”

9. Bauer said he tries to model his game on Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos...to a degree. “I try to stay away from that (chippiness). But there something to be said for his confidence and leadership. Something I try to emulate.”

10. McFadden was a freshman when former Atlanta United Jon Gallagher was a senior. McFadden said he tries to work as hard as Gallagher, which is something Notre Dame emphasizes of every player, every time he trains or plays.

University of North Carolina Men's Soccer v Notre Dame ACC Tournament Dorrance Stadium Chapel Hill, NC Sunday, November 15, 2020 Credit: JEFFREY A. CAMARATI Credit: JEFFREY A. CAMARATI