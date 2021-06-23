ajc logo
Digi-blog: A look around Milwaukee ahead of Hawks-Bucks playoff series

The Bronze Fonz, a public artwork by American artist Gerald Sawyer located on the Milwaukee Riverwalk, is the equivalent to the Big Chicken in Marietta seen on Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bronze Fonz depicts Henry Winkler as "The Fonz," a character in the 1970s television show Happy Days, which was set in Milwaukee. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Hawks Blog
By Curtis Compton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Hawks open the Eastern Conference finals in Milwaukee with Game 1 on Wednesday. Atlanta Journal-Constitution staff photographer Curtis Compton has captured some of the sights around the city - including the famous Bronze Fonz.

Take a tour.

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The Bronze Fonz, a public artwork by American artist Gerald Sawyer located on the Milwaukee Riverwalk, is the equivalent to the Big Chicken in Marietta in Milwaukee. The Bronze Fonz depicts Henry Winkler as “The Fonz,” a character in the 1970s television show Happy Days, which was set in Milwaukee.

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The Milwaukee Building, also playfully known as the “Ladybug Building,” can be found just a few short blocks from the Milwaukee Public Market. It’s hard to miss the three bugs crawling down the front of this office building, each almost as big as a ’68 VW Beetle.

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The industrial-chic Milwaukee Public Market is a main destination located in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood. The market’s founders drew inspiration for the development from the Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington, envisioning a space that would support smaller, local businesses. Typical food offerings include bakery items, meats, produce, seafood, soup, cheese, spices, wine, coffee, and candies.

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Two non-Hawks greet visitors to the Public Market.

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The Schlitz Park Mural creates an icon in the Milwaukee skyline. Wisconsin-based artist Greg Gossel transformed the Schlitz Park Powerhouse with downtown’s largest mural at 10,000 square feet.

062221 Milwaukee: on Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

History in the making, the Fiserv Forum, the home of the Bucks, prepares to host the Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals downtown.

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

A pair of kayakers make their way down the Milwaukee River along the Riverwalk with the Fiserv Forum, home of the Bucks, looming in the distance. The Milwaukee RiverWalk winds through the heart of the city, tying together three distinct riverfront neighborhoods, the Historic Third Ward, Downtown, and Beerline B.

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

A fear the deer sculpture is seen outside the Fiserv Forum.

About the Author

Curtis Compton
