The Milwaukee Building, also playfully known as the “Ladybug Building,” can be found just a few short blocks from the Milwaukee Public Market. It’s hard to miss the three bugs crawling down the front of this office building, each almost as big as a ’68 VW Beetle.

The industrial-chic Milwaukee Public Market is a main destination located in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood. The market’s founders drew inspiration for the development from the Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington, envisioning a space that would support smaller, local businesses. Typical food offerings include bakery items, meats, produce, seafood, soup, cheese, spices, wine, coffee, and candies.

Two non-Hawks greet visitors to the Public Market.

The Schlitz Park Mural creates an icon in the Milwaukee skyline. Wisconsin-based artist Greg Gossel transformed the Schlitz Park Powerhouse with downtown’s largest mural at 10,000 square feet.

History in the making, the Fiserv Forum, the home of the Bucks, prepares to host the Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals downtown.

A pair of kayakers make their way down the Milwaukee River along the Riverwalk with the Fiserv Forum, home of the Bucks, looming in the distance. The Milwaukee RiverWalk winds through the heart of the city, tying together three distinct riverfront neighborhoods, the Historic Third Ward, Downtown, and Beerline B.

A fear the deer sculpture is seen outside the Fiserv Forum.