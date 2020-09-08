STAT: Top 10 quarterback salaries in the NFL

According to Over the Cap, the $450 million contract signed by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes during the summer easily sits at the top of the list followed by the roughly $160 million deal signed by Texans QB Deshaun Watson last weekend. Mahomes, 24, was the MVP of Super Bowl 54. Watson, 24, is a former Georgia high school player of the year who won a national championship at Clemson.

According to Over the Cap, Mahomes will average $45 million and Watson $39 million in each year of their contracts. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, 35, a league MVP in 2016, just barely makes the top 10: