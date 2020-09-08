STAT: Top 10 quarterback salaries in the NFL

The two quarterbacks with the largest contracts in NFL history will square off when the Chiefs face the Texans open the 2020 season Thursday.
According to Over the Cap, the $450 million contract signed by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes during the summer easily sits at the top of the list followed by the roughly $160 million deal signed by Texans QB Deshaun Watson last weekend. Mahomes, 24, was the MVP of Super Bowl 54. Watson, 24, is a former Georgia high school player of the year who won a national championship at Clemson.
According to Over the Cap, Mahomes will average $45 million and Watson $39 million in each year of their contracts. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, 35, a league MVP in 2016, just barely makes the top 10:
-Russell Wilson, Seahawks: $35 million
-Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers: $34 million
-Aaron Rodgers, Packers: $33.5 million
-Jared Goff, Rams: $33.5 million
-Kirk Cousins, Vikings: $33 million
-Carson Wentz, Eagles: $32 million
-Dak Prescott, Cowboys: $31.409 million
-Matt Ryan, Falcons: $30 million