The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons have tough opening schedule

In the 464th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ 2024 schedule that was released by the league on Wednesday.

The Falcons have four prime-time games, appearing on “Monday Night Football” twice, plus “Sunday Night Football” and “Thursday Night Football.”

The first four games of the season against the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs and Saints will tell a lot about the team under new coach Raheem Morris.