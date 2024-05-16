Atlanta Falcons Notebook

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons have tough opening schedule

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris observes the quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, left, and John Paddock (16) during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris observes the quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, left, and John Paddock (16) during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
31 minutes ago

In the 464th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ 2024 schedule that was released by the league on Wednesday.

The Falcons have four prime-time games, appearing on “Monday Night Football” twice, plus “Sunday Night Football” and “Thursday Night Football.”

The first four games of the season against the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs and Saints will tell a lot about the team under new coach Raheem Morris.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Falcons to host champion Chiefs on Sunday night; full 2024 schedule released

Atlanta officer arrested, accused of killing Lyft driver in Union City

Credit: Jason Getz

Morehouse willing to halt graduation rather than allow disruptions

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Police believe speed a factor in crash that killed 3 teens killed in Alpharetta

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Police believe speed a factor in crash that killed 3 teens killed in Alpharetta

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Tara Baker case: Former roommate relieved after suspect’s arrest
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Falcons sign cornerback Anthony Johnson
Falcons coach Raheem Morris likes how Kirk Cousins has taken charge
Cover 9@9: Falcons’ Fontenot on the draft: ‘It’s really best player available for us’
Featured

Credit: AP

No Ronald Acuña Jr. or Austin Riley in Braves’ starting lineup Wednesday
Biden-Trump debate historic, the first of its kind in Georgia
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia