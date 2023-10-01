Inactives: Falcons vs. Jaguars at Wembley Stadium

LONDON -- Falcons running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle “The Joker” Patterson is active for his first game of the 2023 season.

The Falcons (2-1) are set to face the Jaguars (1-2) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The Falcons inactives: quarterback Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback), cornerback Clark Phillips III, offensive guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn, wide receiver Josh Ali, defensive tackle Albert Huggins and defensive end Joe Gaziano.

The Jaguars inactives: wide receiver Zay Jones, wide receiver Elijah Cooks, safety Antonio Johnson and wide receiver Jamal Agnew.

The Falcons catch a break with Agnew (thigh injury) out. Since entering the league in 2017, he leads the NFL with seven return touchdowns — four punt returns, two kickoff returns and one field goal return.

