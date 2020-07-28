5 things we learned from Falcons coach Dan Quinn

Falcons coach Dan Quinn met with the media via Zoom on Tuesday. Here are five things we learned as the remaining veterans reported for training-camp testing:
1. No opt-outs. At this point, Quinn has not talked to any players who were considering opting out of the season. Around the NFL, the total was up to 19 players, including six from the New England Patriots.
2. Gurley in shape. Quinn said that running back Todd Gurley is in “fantastic” shape and that the team does not have a workout plan for him and his left knee yet.
3. Mask up. Quinn has the rookie players put their names or what they want to be called on their mask to help them identify one another.
4. Guidelines. Quinn said he believes that the league protocols are possible to do.
5. Team meetings. Quinn said that some of the team meetings will be held outside or in the team barn to make sure the team is able to maintain the social-distancing guidelines.
COUNTDOWN TO TRAINING CAMP 2020
Countdown to Camp: Focus will be on the offensive line
Countdown to Camp: Dan Quinn’s revamped coaching staff for 2020
Countdown to Camp: Special teams need major overhaul
Countdown to Camp: Terrell, Neal are major question marks in Falcons secondary
Countdown to Camp: Deion Jones needs to take leadership mantel
Countdown to Camp: Can Takk McKinley turn into a player?
Countdown to Camp: Activist Ryan ready to lead change on and off the field
Countdown to Camp: Falcons looking for depth at wide receiver
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com