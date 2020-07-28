X

5 things we learned from Falcons coach Dan Quinn

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Falcons coach Dan Quinn goes over the protocols players and coaches are subjected to as practices begin in Flowery Branch.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons Blog | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons coach Dan Quinn met with the media via Zoom on Tuesday. Here are five things we learned as the remaining veterans reported for training-camp testing:

1. No opt-outs. At this point, Quinn has not talked to any players who were considering opting out of the season. Around the NFL, the total was up to 19 players, including six from the New England Patriots.

2. Gurley in shape. Quinn said that running back Todd Gurley is in “fantastic” shape and that the team does not have a workout plan for him and his left knee yet.

3. Mask up. Quinn has the rookie players put their names or what they want to be called on their mask to help them identify one another.

4. Guidelines. Quinn said he believes that the league protocols are possible to do.

5. Team meetings. Quinn said that some of the team meetings will be held outside or in the team barn to make sure the team is able to maintain the social-distancing guidelines.

