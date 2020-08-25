X

Depth Chart: Updated after Falcons release Brown

Atlanta Falcons rookie center Matt Hennessy, left, and guard Chris Lindstrom take the field during an NFL football training camp practice in Flowery Branch, Ga., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Signing offensive guard Jamon Brown to a three-year, $18.75 million contract was an expensive mistake for the Falcons, who released him on Monday.

Brown received a $5.5 million signing bonus, will count as a $6.5 million dead cap hit in 2020 and $1.8 million in 2021. There’s offset language in the contract that could lower those amounts if Brown is signed by another team.

Who were the Falcons bidding against to overpay Brown who had already been with two teams? The Rams and the Giants were rebuilding offensive lines, too. If Brown was a player, both teams had chances to keep him and the Rams had two chances.

Also, letting Brown go signals that the Falcons are pleased with the work of third round pick Matt Hennessy, James Carpenter and Justin McCray.

Before getting cut, Brown missed practices due to an illness that was not related to COVID-19. Upon his return he suffered an injury and was placed in the concussion protocol. He returned to practice on Monday and was released after practice.

Brown began the 2019 season as a healthy scratch in the season opener against the Vikings, he stepped into a starting role after right guard Chris Lindstrom suffered a broken toe. Brown started nine of the 10 games he appeared in last season. He received a 53.2 grade from profootballfocus.com.

Brown, however, did not appear in any of the final four games of the 2019 season signaling that he was a short-term rental. The Falcons elected to play Wes Schweitzer, who was not re-signed and went to Washington in free agency.

Here’s a look at the revised depth chart after the release of Brown:

OFFENSE

WR -- 11 Julio Jones, 80 Laquon Treadwell, 13 Christian Blake, 19 Devin Gray, 14 Chris Rowland, 12 Juwan Green

LT -- 70 Jake Matthews, 73 Matt Gono,

LG – 61 Matt Nennessy, 77 James Carpenter, 73 Matt Gono, 64 Sean Harlow

C -- 51 Alex Mack, 64 Sean Harlonw, 61 Matt Hennessy

RG -- 63 Chris Lindstrom, 65 Justin McCray, 66 Justin Gooseberry

RT -- 76 Kaleb McGary, 75 John Wetzel, 72 Evin Ksiezarczyk

TE -- 81 Hayden Hurst, 88 Luke Stocker, 87 Jaeden Graham, 86 Khari Lee, 89 Jared Pinkney

WR -- 18 Calvin Ridley, 83 Russell Gage, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus, 15 Brandon Powell, 1 Jalen McCleskey

QB -- 2 Matt Ryan, 8 Matt Schaub, 6 Kurt Benkert

RB -- 21 Todd Gurley, 25 Ito Smith, 23 Brian Hill, 30 Qadree Ollison

FB -- 40 Keith Smith, 44 Mikey Daniel

DEFENSE

DE -- 56 Dante Fowler, 95 Austin Edwards

DT -- 97 Grady Jarrett, 50 John Cominsky, 99 Hinwa Allieu

DT -- 96 Tyeler Davison, 90 Marlon Davidson, 94 Deadrin Senat, 79 Sailosi Latu

DE -- 93 Allen Bailey, 55 Steven Means

DE -- 98 Takk McKinley, 92 Charles Harris, 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB -- 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 36 Deone Bucannon, 46 Edmond Robinson

LB -- 45 Deion Jones, 59 LaRoy Reynolds, 43 Mykal Walker, 48 Ray Wilborn

RCB -- 26 Isaiah Oliver, 20 Kendall Sheffield, 29 Josh Hawkins, 42 Delrick Abrams, 44 Tyler Hall

LCB -- 24 A.J. Terrell, 33 Blidi Wreh-Wilson, 28 Jordan Miller

NCB -- 38 Darqueze Dennard, 20 Kendall Sheffield, 34 Chris Cooper

SS – 22 Kenau Neal, 37 Ricardo Allen, 48 J.J. Wilcox 32 Jaylinn Hawkins, 35 Jamal Carter

FS -- 27 Damontae Kazee, 37 Ricardo Allen, 41 Sharrod Neasman

SPECIALISTS

K -- 7 Younghoe Koo

KO -- 7 Younghoe Koo

P -- 4 Sterling Hofrichter

LS -- 47 Josh Harris

H -- 4 Sterling Hofrichter

KOR -- 15 Brandon Powell, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus, 25 Ito Smith, 14 Chris Rowland

PR -- 15 Brandon Powell, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus, 14 Chris Rowland

