Depth Chart: Updated after Falcons release Brown

Signing offensive guard Jamon Brown to a three-year, $18.75 million contract was an expensive mistake for the Falcons, who released him on Monday.
Brown received a $5.5 million signing bonus, will count as a $6.5 million dead cap hit in 2020 and $1.8 million in 2021. There’s offset language in the contract that could lower those amounts if Brown is signed by another team.
Who were the Falcons bidding against to overpay Brown who had already been with two teams? The Rams and the Giants were rebuilding offensive lines, too. If Brown was a player, both teams had chances to keep him and the Rams had two chances.
Also, letting Brown go signals that the Falcons are pleased with the work of third round pick Matt Hennessy, James Carpenter and Justin McCray.
Before getting cut, Brown missed practices due to an illness that was not related to COVID-19. Upon his return he suffered an injury and was placed in the concussion protocol. He returned to practice on Monday and was released after practice.
Brown began the 2019 season as a healthy scratch in the season opener against the Vikings, he stepped into a starting role after right guard Chris Lindstrom suffered a broken toe. Brown started nine of the 10 games he appeared in last season. He received a 53.2 grade from profootballfocus.com.
Brown, however, did not appear in any of the final four games of the 2019 season signaling that he was a short-term rental. The Falcons elected to play Wes Schweitzer, who was not re-signed and went to Washington in free agency.
Here’s a look at the revised depth chart after the release of Brown:
OFFENSE
WR -- 11 Julio Jones, 80 Laquon Treadwell, 13 Christian Blake, 19 Devin Gray, 14 Chris Rowland, 12 Juwan Green
LT -- 70 Jake Matthews, 73 Matt Gono,
LG – 61 Matt Nennessy, 77 James Carpenter, 73 Matt Gono, 64 Sean Harlow
C -- 51 Alex Mack, 64 Sean Harlonw, 61 Matt Hennessy
RG -- 63 Chris Lindstrom, 65 Justin McCray, 66 Justin Gooseberry
RT -- 76 Kaleb McGary, 75 John Wetzel, 72 Evin Ksiezarczyk
TE -- 81 Hayden Hurst, 88 Luke Stocker, 87 Jaeden Graham, 86 Khari Lee, 89 Jared Pinkney
WR -- 18 Calvin Ridley, 83 Russell Gage, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus, 15 Brandon Powell, 1 Jalen McCleskey
QB -- 2 Matt Ryan, 8 Matt Schaub, 6 Kurt Benkert
RB -- 21 Todd Gurley, 25 Ito Smith, 23 Brian Hill, 30 Qadree Ollison
FB -- 40 Keith Smith, 44 Mikey Daniel
DEFENSE
DE -- 56 Dante Fowler, 95 Austin Edwards
DT -- 97 Grady Jarrett, 50 John Cominsky, 99 Hinwa Allieu
DT -- 96 Tyeler Davison, 90 Marlon Davidson, 94 Deadrin Senat, 79 Sailosi Latu
DE -- 93 Allen Bailey, 55 Steven Means
DE -- 98 Takk McKinley, 92 Charles Harris, 91 Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB -- 54 Foyesade Oluokun, 36 Deone Bucannon, 46 Edmond Robinson
LB -- 45 Deion Jones, 59 LaRoy Reynolds, 43 Mykal Walker, 48 Ray Wilborn
RCB -- 26 Isaiah Oliver, 20 Kendall Sheffield, 29 Josh Hawkins, 42 Delrick Abrams, 44 Tyler Hall
LCB -- 24 A.J. Terrell, 33 Blidi Wreh-Wilson, 28 Jordan Miller
NCB -- 38 Darqueze Dennard, 20 Kendall Sheffield, 34 Chris Cooper
SS – 22 Kenau Neal, 37 Ricardo Allen, 48 J.J. Wilcox 32 Jaylinn Hawkins, 35 Jamal Carter
FS -- 27 Damontae Kazee, 37 Ricardo Allen, 41 Sharrod Neasman
SPECIALISTS
K -- 7 Younghoe Koo
KO -- 7 Younghoe Koo
P -- 4 Sterling Hofrichter
LS -- 47 Josh Harris
H -- 4 Sterling Hofrichter
KOR -- 15 Brandon Powell, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus, 25 Ito Smith, 14 Chris Rowland
PR -- 15 Brandon Powell, 17 Olamide Zaccheaus, 14 Chris Rowland
