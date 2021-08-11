Cover 9@9: Neal, Kazee made their Dallas’ debuts in Canton

After being fired by the Falcons last October, Quinn was hired to fix Dallas’ leaky defense.

“It’s going very well,” McCarthy said. “Our operation, for the first time out, I felt good about it. There are some things we’ll clean up, but the communication was good. We have more to offer, but I felt we took the first step that we needed to take.”

Neal and Kazee, who were not re-signed by the new regime and were signed as free agents by the Cowboys, played the first two series against the Steelers.

“Keanu played his snaps and the same with Kazee,” McCarthy said. “We had everybody on a rep count with us being focused on (the joint practices with the Rams).”

Quinn plans to unleash first-round pick Micah Parsons, who recovered a fumble and had three tackles over 11 defensive snaps in his NFL debut.

“I actually had a fumble recovery in my first game in college (at Penn State),” said Parsons, who hadn’t played in a game since 2019 because he opted out during the coronavirus pandemic. “I like the trend that is going on right now.”

Parsons was considered the top defender in the draft, but the Falcons passed on him with the fourth overall pick when they selected tight end Kyle Pitts. He enjoyed his first steps in the NFL.

“It was definitely a relief,” Parsons said. “Now, I feel I can use those two series to build on. I know it’s going to be a long year and they are telling me to slow down, but I’m ready to go right now.”

Parsons, who was selected 12th overall, is expected to start after the Cowboys allowed a franchise-worst 473 points last season.

“I definitely believe I can make a big contribution,” Parsons said. “I’m just going to keep playing my role, doing what I’m doing and just striving, trying to get better. Coach Quinn and coach George (Edwards) really have been helping me. Jaylon (Smith) and (Logan) Vander Esch have been helping me, taking me under their wings. So, having that guidance early on has really added to my game.”

Parson said he hasn’t had any problems picking up Quinn’s 4-3 based scheme.

“Actually, it hasn’t been that hard,” Parsons said. “I’m a smart player. We ran a lot of similar plays at Penn State…. They really don’t tell me how to play. They are try to tell me…..they really just say play hard, play fast, play reckless out there. That’s kind of been my game. Just kind of how I’ve always played. They tell me how to fit in the defense. Where to line up and how to start. After that, they just let me be a ball player.”

2. McKinley missing in Cleveland: Former Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley is off to bumpy start in Cleveland.

He left practice on July 30th with an illness. He has been away from the team since Aug. 7, but coach Kevin Stefanski is hopeful that he’ll return before the start of the season. He said there was no timeframe for McKinley’s return.

McKinley, a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2017, was cut last season. He was claimed by Las Vegas, but never played.

The Falcons are set to host the Browns in the third exhibition game at 8 p.m. Friday, August 29th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

3a. Brian Hill update: Former Falcons running back Brian Hill was listed ahead of Jeremy McNichols and was the co-No. 2 with Darrynton Evans when their first official depth chart was released on Tuesday.

3b. Ricardo Allen update: Former Falcons free safety Ricardo Allen is nursing a hamstring injury with the Bengals He was doing well in camp before the injury. Slated to backup to back-up Vonn Bell.

4. Fowler update: The Falcons are easing outside linebacker Dante Fowler back into things after his return from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“We’re trying to be smart with him,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Tuesday. “He was ready to go (Monday). He’s got the fresh legs.”

Fowler was listed No. 2 at outside linebacker behind Steven Means on the team’s first official depth chart.

Fowler is only player on the roster who’s had a double-digit sack season.

“I’m excited about the potential of our defense and finding the best guys that are going to rush the passer,” Smith said. “It’s going to take week to week schematically what we’re trying to do with all those guys.”

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees is planning to take a committee approach, but Fowler must be a key figure.

“We’ll see who the best four or five guys are, who’s up that week and what our plan of attack is on third down,” Smith said. “But it’s too early to say right now. I’m happy what Dante has done. But we got a lot of guys that are in there fighting for roles, and he’s just one of them.”

Caption Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison (30) runs after a catch during their NFL training camp football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

5. Ollison slowed by undisclosed injury: Running back Qadree Ollison wore a yellow jersey at practice on Tuesday.

“We’ll keep him out,” Smith said. “Yea, but again, you can put him on there, and if I put him in there for a bunch of runs then shame on me. He’s out here returning to play. He’s dealing with something, and to let the guys know like, you get him work in some 7-on-7 seven, you get him work in some of the passing reps. and just tag off him.”

6. Spriggs resting: Falcons No. 2 left tackle Jason Spriggs did not practice on Tuesday.

“He’s just resting through something,” Smith said. “When we signed Jason, that was the deal. He was recovering from an offseason injury he had coming out of Chicago last year. So, it was a long-term plan. He’s a tough guy and we’re just trying to make sure he’s not having any setbacks, but he should be fine. It’ll be a few days of rest.”

7. Davis’ versatility: Falcons running back Mike Davis has worked with assistant coaches Charles London and David Ragone before and were aware of his versatility.

“We scouted him,” Smith said. “You like what you see on film, you know people that have worked with him, coached him, maybe recruited him and understand the role right now that If he can do more, we’re going to use him that way.”

8. McGary passed physical: Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary, who listed No. 2 behind Willie Beavers on the depth chart, had to pass a physical before being activated, according to the league’s transaction listing on Monday.

He was on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury.

McGary, who started 29 of 30 games over the past two season, will be eased back into practice and is not expected to play against the Titans on Friday.

Caption Falcons coach Arthur Smith gives his impressions as the cornerback from Gainesville, Ga., talks about what he needs to do to remain a Falcon.

9. FIRST 2021 OFFCIAL DEPTH CHART: The Falcons, who are set to open the exhibition season against the Tennessee Titans at 7 p.m. Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, released their first official depth chart of the 2021 season Tuesday.

Along the offensive line, Willie Beavers is listed as the No. 1 right tackle, Josh Andrews as the No. 1 left guard and Matt Hennessy as the No. 1 center.

Also, left tackle Jake Matthews is listed as the No. 2 long-snapper behind Josh Harris.

(NOTE: It’s considered official because the team released it. The team however considers their own depth chart to be unofficial.)

OFFENSE

WR - Calvin Ridley, Christian Blake, Chris Rowland, Juwan Green, J’Mon Moore, Antonio Nunn

TE - Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts, John Raine

LT - Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs, William Sweet, Kion Smith

LG - Josh Andrews, Sam Jones, Ryan Neuzil

C - Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman, Joe Sculthorpe

RG - Chris Lindstrom, Willie Wright, Bryce Hargrove

RT - Willie Beavers, Kaleb McGary, Jalen Mayfield

TE - Lee Smith, Parker Hesse, Ryan Becker

WR - Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Tajae Sharpe, Trevor Davis, Frank Darby, Austin Trammell

RB - Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, D’Onta Foreman, Caleb Huntley, Javian Hawkins

QB - Matt Ryan, AJ McCarron, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DL - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta’Quon Graham

NT - Tyeler Davison, Chris Slayton, John Atkins, Olive Sagapolu

DL - Jonathan Bullard, John Cominsky, Zac Dawe

OLB - Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, Brandon Copeland, Shareef Miller, Adetokunbo Ogundeji

ILB - Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Dorian Etheridge

ILB - Foyesade Oluokun, Emmanuel Ellerbee, Erroll Thompson

OLB - Steven Means, Dante Fowler Jr., Tuzar Skipper, George Obinna, Kobe Jones

LCB - A.J. Terrell, Chris Williamson, Kendall Sheffield, Marcus Murphy

FS - Erik Harris, T.J. Green, Richie Grant

SS - Duron Harmon, Jaylinn Hawkins, JR Pace, Dwayne Johnson

RCB - Fabian Moreau, Isaiah Oliver, Delrick Abrams, Darren Hall, Avery Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

K - Younghoe Koo, Cameron Nizialek

P - Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio

LS - Josh Harris, Jake Matthews

H - Cameron Nizialek, Dom Maggio

PR - Chris Rowland, Avery Williams

KOR - Cordarrelle Patterson, Chris Rowland