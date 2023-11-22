Cover 9@9: Bengals, Falcons have high-profile injury reporting cases

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Robinson’s sickness/migraine headaches caught the attention of the league, and the case remains under league review.

Burrow was hit in the game against Baltimore. The team found out he had a torn ligament in his wrist and will miss the remainder of the season.

The Bengals and Falcons will have to explain why Burrow and Robinson were not listed on the injury report.

The league could request videos of the practices leading to the injuries/ailments.

Teams have been fined or cleared by the league offices in injury-report cases.

The NFL takes the failure to report injuries as a serious matter. The Falcons filed their injury report Friday before the game with no players on it. The league likely will contend that they needed to update the report after finding out about Robinson’s condition.

In 2019, the league fined the Steelers $75,000 and coach Mike Tomlin $25,000 for violating the injury-report policy in a matter involving quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Bills were cleared of not reporting a wrist injury to linebacker Jerry Hughes in 2020. The player tweeted that he played part of the 2019 season with torn ligaments in his wrist.

“The NFL confirmed that the matter was reviewed and there was no violation of the injury-report policy,” the league told the Buffalo chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Some teams try to minimally comply with the league’s injury report policy, while others, like the Minnesota Vikings, are forthcoming.

After the win over the Falcons on Nov. 5, Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell announced all eight of his team’s injuries and that running back Cam Akers had suffered a rupture Achilles and likely was out for the season.

2. Battle of the NFC South: The Falcons (4-6) are set to host the injury-plagued New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Sunday in a battle for first place in the NFC South.

“Huge division game,” Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder said.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, coach Dennis Allen said Monday. Carr was injured in the Saints’ last game against Minnesota on Nov. 12. He was replaced by Jameis Winston.

The Saints also lost wide receiver Michael Thomas to a knee injury and cornerback Marshon Lattimore to an ankle injury. Allen said both will miss time, but would not specify if they are headed to the injured reserve list.

3. The Carr file: The Saints signed Carr, 32, to a four-year deal in March.

“He’s had a lot of success in the league, and they obviously invested heavily in him,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “They know that Jameis (Winston) has been a productive player, too.”

A four-time Pro Bowler, who played for the Raiders from 2014-22, Carr has been solid, completing 220 of 334 passes (65.9%) for 2,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

“There are some things that they’ve evolved on offensively,” Smith said. “I think that happens in every season. They start out trying to do this and then you’ve got to adjust if it’s not working or if things start to trend.”

Carr is 0-2 when facing the Falcons. The Falcons beat the Raiders 35-28 on Sept. 18, 2016 and 43-6 on Nov. 29, 2020.

“I think Derek’s an extremely smart player,” Smith said. “They’ve got good skill players around him. They’ve got a veteran (offensive) line. Certainly, you’re not going to trick him too many times. He’s seen a lot of looks in this league.”

4. The Winston file: Winston completed 13 of 25 passes for 122 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 27-19 loss to the Vikings. He finished with a 59.1 passer rating.

Winston, who started for Tampa Bay for five seasons (2015-19), has played in four games in 2023. He has completed 23 of 42 passes (54.8%) for 223 yards and has two touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Winston has 141 career touchdown passes and 99 interceptions.

5. The Hill file: The Falcons have been hurt by runs from quarterbacks Joshua Dobbs and Kyler Murray in the past two losses, to the Vikings and Cardinals. The Saints have used Hill effectively against the Falcons in the past.

“Regardless of who we’re playing back there, we’ve got to do a good job of our rush lanes and be solid in our coverage,” Smith said.

Hill has 50 rushes for 261 yards and three touchdowns this season and has caught 22 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. He also has completed five of six passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.

“He can do a lot back there,” Smith said. “He can push the ball down the field if they want to get him in the play-action game. They’ve got the direct-run package. It’s amazing how all of our brains work because I can think of all of the bad plays – good for him, but bad against us. He’s done that a lot.”

The Saints have been successful in carving out a niche role for Hill over the years.

“He’s a very unique player,” Smith said. “There are a lot of teams that have tried to copy that, and there’s really only been one guy that’s done it like he has in recent memory. I’m sure if they think it’s something that gives them the advantage, whether it’s play-action or getting him on the edge, I’m sure they’ll have it dialed up.”

6. Jonnu Smith’s community service: Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith and UnitedHealthcare will host move than 150 youths and senior citizens at the Agape’s Youth and Family Center on Tuesday. There will be a new winter coat giveaway with a hot, festive meal.

7. Series history: This will be the 108th regular-season meeting between the Falcons and the Saints. The Saints lead the series 54-53 and have won six of the past seven meetings, including the past three.

8. Where to watch, listen and livestream: What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (4-6) and the New Orleans Saints (5-5), which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV: Fox. Play-by-Play: Joe Davis. Analysis: Daryl Johnston. Sideline: Pam Oliver.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analysis: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Miller Pope. Pregame/postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson, with Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain as studio producers at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 160, 229 or the App. Saints 121, 384 or or the App. (Games also are available on the SiriusXM App. Fans can find their team’s channel under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab or by searching their team’s name.)

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

9. Depth chart: Ridder, after serving as the backup the past two games, was restored as the team’s starting quarterback Monday by coach Arthur Smith.

The Falcons (4-6) are set to play the Saints (5-5) in a battle for first place in the NFC South at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s the official depth chart for the Saints’ game:

OFFENSE

WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge

TE Kyle Pitts, John FitzPatrick

LT Jake Matthews

LG Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn

C Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

RT Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton

TE Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt

WR Drake London, Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson

FB Keith Smith (Team list him as Pitts backup, but he lines up at fullback in games)

RB Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier

Joker Cordarrelle Patterson

QB Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside

DEFENSE

DL Kentavious Street, Albert Huggins, Travis Bell

DL David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham

DE Calais Campbell, Zach Harrison, Joe Gaziano

OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter

ILB Kaden Elliss

ILB Nate Landman, Andre Smith Jr.

OLB Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes

S Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy

S Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams

NB Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III

CB Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

H Bradley Pinion

PR Dee Alford, Scotty Miller, Mike Hughes, Bijan Robinson

KOR Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Hughes

