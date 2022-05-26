5 things we learned from Falcons’ open OTA session

2. Williams to running back: Returner Avery Williams, who played some nickel back last season, was moved to running back. “Let’s try him on offense and see what he can do,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said.

3. Mariota the mentor: Quarterback Marcus Mariota said he had no problem with mentoring rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. “I always kind of view that relationship in the quarterback (meeting) room as kind of important and special,” Mariota said. “I always felt that a good quarterback room can allow everybody to be better and allow everybody to grow.”