William Woods’ debut with Braves was ‘dream come true’ for him, grandfather

In Wednesday’s game versus the Cubs, Woods, a 23-year-old righty, pitched a scoreless inning. He earned his first big-league strikeout during the frame. He had worked hard for the moment since the Braves drafted him in the 23rd round in 2018 out of Dyersburg State Community College in Tennessee.

The emotions of the debut, he said the night it occurred, were difficult to describe. Two days after he took the mound, he reflected on them again. When he took the mound, the memories flowed – everything from his grandparents taking him to the field to hit to pitching in showcases at 16 years old.

All of it led to the mound at Truist Park.

It might not have been possible without his grandparents, whose parenting has given him perspective on what type of father he wants to be in the future.

“Whenever I do have children, I want to give them any opportunities they gave me,” Woods said. “That’s one thing a lot of people don’t get is opportunity. I feel like if I can give that to my children, they’ll at least have an opportunity or a chance.”

It remains to be seen how long Woods will be with the Braves in his first stint in the majors. Rosters shrink from 28 to 26 after Sunday.

But Woods has given the Braves plenty to be pleased about this season. In Triple A, he had thrown 2 2/3 hitless innings before the Braves called him up.

Then he went out and had a successful debut.

“It’s always special when a guy comes up and makes their debut,” left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek said. “It’s a small fraternity of guys. He’s deserving of being here and watching him go out there and have success like he did the other night was really special. It’s a moment he’ll always remember. It’s something that everybody in this room remembers and everybody who ever played in the big leagues will remember their debut.”

Braves keep Alex Dickerson in the organization

When the Braves brought up Ronald Acuña after his rehab assignment, they designated Alex Dickerson for assignment. Even if Dickerson went 4-for-33 with the team, he is an experienced bat who figured to be claimed off waivers if the Braves didn’t trade him first.

But on Saturday, the Braves announced they outrighted him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

“For his sake, I was kind of hoping somebody would take him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I think he’s a really good guy to have in the organization. I think it’ll be good for him to get regular at-bats and get out in the outfield and run around. Probably going to need him again before this season’s all done. I’m happy that he cleared, selfishly, to keep him (here).”

Matzek feels back to normal

In Wednesday’s loss to the Cubs, Matzek allowed three runs, only two earned, over 2/3rd of the 10th inning.

Fast forward to Friday, and he helped the Braves escape a seventh-inning jam by getting the final out of the frame.

“I felt back to normal,” he said.

He said he’d been working with his mechanics and began to feel off. His most recent outing felt much better.

“The ball is starting to come out of my hand a little bit better, and feeling good,” he said. “It’s something that I can springboard off of hopefully for the rest of the year.”

Acuña at DH

The Braves on Saturday put Acuña in the designated hitter spot. This was the plan all along, Snitker said.

“Just keep him on the dirt, not the turf,” the manager said.

No Sunday starter yet

The Braves have TBA listed as a Sunday starter. Snitker didn’t reveal the starter before Saturday’s game, but indicated it could come after the contest.

It would have been Max Fried’s day.