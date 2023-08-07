Why Joe Jiménez needed time, starting to feel ‘really comfortable’

Also, updates on outfielder Sam Hilliard and pitcher Dylan Lee

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By
1 hour ago
X

PITTSBURGH – For the first two weeks after undergoing back surgery, Joe Jiménez was, for the most part, bedridden. He couldn’t leave the house.

ExploreLooking back to Jiménez's visit to former team

“It felt like a COVID kind of thing, not being able to go outside and stuff,” he said.

He watched Netflix – whatever his wife was watching at the time. He couldn’t do much of anything.

“It was hard, because obviously, my wife helped me a lot through that process,” he said. “It was hard for her, because obviously she had to do everything in the house while I was just laying on the couch or something. As soon as I started doing more stuff, I was really excited.”

Eventually, he began walking. He would do more and more each day. But these were baby steps.

One after another. Slowly but surely.

But he couldn’t do anything from his regular baseball offseason routine.

“For almost two months,” Jiménez said, “it was really hard.”

This lack of regularity might have affected his early-season performance. Through his first 18 outings, he had a 4.86 ERA over 16 2/3 innings. For the first bit of the season, his velocity had not yet caught up to his track record.

Well, it is early August, and Jiménez owned a 2.70 ERA over 40 innings as the Braves entered a four-game series in Pittsburgh. He’d struck out 49 batters in that span.

“I mean, I think I’m feeling comfortable again, doing everything that I can do with no hesitation or thinking about it,” Jiménez said. “It just feels completely normal now, and I think that’s helping my pitching.””

During Jiménez’s slow start, he received criticism from fans and media. So, too, did Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos, who decided to trade for a right-handed reliever who had just undergone back surgery.

ExploreHow Joe Jiménez regained confidence after two rough seasons

But it’s important to note this: The Braves knew this would take time.

The trainers told them as much.

“Now, we’re seeing what we thought we were getting when we got him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “And good for him. He did a great job of kind of hanging there with himself and continuing to work and doing what he could to get back. It’s great when the player allows himself to come back like he did.”

Heading into the Pirates series, Jiménez had allowed two earned runs over 13 1/3 innings.

Jiménez is averaging 95 mph with his four-seam fastball, which is more like his career averages than it was earlier in the season.

This, like everything, comes down to feeling physically well. Jiménez said he’s gotten great extension, and according to Baseball Savant, he’s in the 93rd percentile in the sport in this area. Thus, his velocity has been better and hitters probably haven’t seen him as well.

“I think I told one of the pitchers the other day that I feel like I’m on cruise control,” he said. “Just let it go and hope for the best. I feel really comfortable and really good, and hopefully I’ll keep doing the job.”

His recent performance is probably similar to how he was toward the end of his Tigers tenure, right?

“I think even better, because obviously I feel like the ball is jumping a lot more out of my hand and my pitches are better now than before,” Jiménez said.

Jiménez said his back never hurt after surgery. “I didn’t feel anything in my back during that process,” he said. But it took time to get back to being himself. He expected this.

Now, he feels normal.

“Maybe I didn’t think about it at the start of the season, but it was there,” he said. “You can’t delete it. I think as the season has gone on, I’ve just started feeling better and better.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Sam Hilliard re-injures heel

While on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett, Sam Hilliard, who was recovering from a right heel contusion, re-injured his right feel. He felt soreness.

The Braves returned Hilliard from his rehab assignment, but didn’t activate him.

So, Hilliard is on the injured list, but is no longer on a rehab assignment. Position players can only be on a rehab assignment for a maximum of 20 days.

Dylan Lee to continue rehab assignment

Lefty reliever Dylan Lee will make his second rehab appearance on Tuesday. He’ll pitch in Charlotte for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Lee threw a clean inning for Gwinnett on Saturday.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Is a hydrogen highway in Georgia’s future? The state wants to find out4h ago

Credit: TNS

NEW: UGA fires football recruiting staffer who sued over fatal crash
3h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

Raffensperger defends Georgia’s ‘model’ voting system as accurate, secure
4h ago

Credit: Blue Springs Farm

‘We are in shock’: 24 horses killed in Forsyth County barn fire
6h ago

Credit: Blue Springs Farm

‘We are in shock’: 24 horses killed in Forsyth County barn fire
6h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC PHOTOS
Freddie Falcon welcomes DeKalb students back to school
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: David Tulis

John Smoltz to join Braves broadcasts for two series
5h ago
Braves Nation: A look inside Matt Olson’s home runs
13h ago
Listen: Braves run into Cubs’ buzzsaw
13h ago
Featured

WEATHER UPDATE
Storms cause major transit issues around metro Atlanta
2h ago
When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top