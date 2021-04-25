What they said: Braves get one hit in double-header

“It’s just baseball. It’s just one day. Unfortunately, we had two games today when we didn’t feel like hitting today. We’ll come back tomorrow, start a four-game series against the Cubs and hopefully get right back on the horse.” – Braves’ Freddie Freeman, who had the team’s lone hit

“He pitched great. He did his job. I think it’s a no-hitter. I know people aren’t going to take it. We had a game today, we didn’t get any hits and he pitched the whole thing.” – Freeman on Bumgarner

“It’s April. We’re OK. It’s April 25th. This wasn’t the Atlanta Braves day. We’ll come back tomorrow and go get ‘em.” – Freeman on state of team

“It’s three weeks into the season. I’m not concerned. We still have a 141 games to go. We do need to start hitting. We haven’t been consistent at all. I’m an offensive player. It’s on use to get going right now and get back in this thing. Today was on the offense. We didn’t come out and get many hits today. We’ll try again tomorrow.” – Freeman on level of concern

“It’s baseball. As much as you wish you can pinpoint something, you can’t. We are all going in there and grinding it, working hard in the cage before the games. It’s a round ball, round bat. Sometimes it doesn’t go your way.” - Freeman

“I think people are frustrated but at the same time … there is so much talent and it’s such a long season. Everyone knows it’s just a matter of time before we start rolling.” – Braves pitcher Drew Smyly

“It doesn’t matter what happened today, our offense is really good and everyone knows it. Every game, I feel like we have the better team. And I think everyone thinks that regardless of our record or how the last few days have been.” - Smyly

“I want to say too things and then I’m going to go celebrate with the guys. I want to thank these shadows in Atlanta. They helped me out a good bit. That’s pretty awesome. And I want to thank (MLB commissioner) Rob Manfred for making these seven-inning games.” – Bumgarner to Bally Sports Arizona