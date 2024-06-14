Watch: Setting up Rays-Braves series and asking where are the home runs

The Braves open a three-game series versus the Rays with games Friday (7:20 p.m.), Saturday (7:20 p.m.), and Sunday (1:35 p.m.) at Truist Park.

The Rays enter at 33-36, last in the American League East, 15 games behind the Yankees. The Rays are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have lost five of their past seven.

The Braves enter 36-30, second in the National League East, nine games behind the Phillies. The Braves are 4-6 in their last 10 games having won their last game to snap a five-game slide.