Watch: Setting up Rays-Braves series and asking where are the home runs

The Braves open a three-game series versus the Rays with games Friday (7:20 p.m.), Saturday (7:20 p.m.), and Sunday (1:35 p.m.) at Truist Park.
The Rays enter at 33-36, last in the American League East, 15 games behind the Yankees. The Rays are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have lost five of their past seven.
The Braves enter 36-30, second in the National League East, nine games behind the Phillies. The Braves are 4-6 in their last 10 games having won their last game to snap a five-game slide.
The pitching matchups will be Chris Sale (8-2, 3.01) vs. Zack Littell (2-4, 3.63) on Friday, Charlie Morton (3-3, 4.12) vs. Ryan Pepiot (4-3, 4.17) on Saturday and Hurston Waldrep (0-1, 17.18) vs. Zach Eflin (3-4, 4.06) on Sunday.
AJC writer Gabriel Burns breaks down the series including the Braves lack of home runs and who will take over the leadoff spot in the order.
