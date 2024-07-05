Watch: Setting up Braves-Phillies crucial and consequential series

The Braves open a three-game series against the Phillies with games Friday (7:20 p.m.), Saturday (7:15 p.m.) and Sunday (1:35 p.m.) at Truist Park.

The Phillies enter at 57-30, first in the National League East and with the best record in baseball. The Phillies are 6-4 in their past 10 games, including splitting a four-game series with the Marlins before heading to Atlanta.

The Braves enter 47-38, second in the National League East, 9 games behind the Phillies. The Braves are 4-6 in their last 10 games and just dropped two of three games at home against the Giants.