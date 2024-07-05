Watch: Setting up Braves-Phillies crucial and consequential series

The Braves open a three-game series against the Phillies with games Friday (7:20 p.m.), Saturday (7:15 p.m.) and Sunday (1:35 p.m.) at Truist Park.
The Phillies enter at 57-30, first in the National League East and with the best record in baseball. The Phillies are 6-4 in their past 10 games, including splitting a four-game series with the Marlins before heading to Atlanta.
The Braves enter 47-38, second in the National League East, 9 games behind the Phillies. The Braves are 4-6 in their last 10 games and just dropped two of three games at home against the Giants.
The pitching matchups will be Max Fried (7-3, 2.91) vs. Aaron Nola (9-4, 3.43) on Friday, Spencer Schwellenbach (1-4, 5.68) vs. Ranger Suarez (10-2, 2.27) on Saturday and Reynaldo Lopez (6-2, 1.83) vs. Michael Mercado (1-0, 1.50) on Sunday.
AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano breaks down the series that starts with thunder and lightning and may end so for one team.
About the Author
Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.
Credit: Courtesy Matthew Williams / Forth Atlanta