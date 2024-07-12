Watch: Setting up Braves-Padres series and heading into All-Star break

The Braves open a three-game series against the Padres with games Friday (9:40 p.m.), Saturday (7:15 p.m.) and Sunday (4:10 p.m.) at Petco Park in San Diego. It is the final series before the All-Star break.

The Padres enter at 49-47, second in the National League West, 7.0 games behind the Dodgers. The Padres have lost four straight games, the final two of a series against the Diamondbacks and two straight at home against the Mariners. They were off Thursday.

The Braves enter 51-41, second in the National League East, 9.5 games behind the Phillies. The Braves are 5-5 in their last 10 games, with two straight losses coming at the Diamondbacks.